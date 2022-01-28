E-Prix Diriyah, PL2: Rowland’s best time, Giovinazzi is last – Formula E

The second free practice session of the Diriyah E-Prix, the last test before the fight for the pole position of the first round of the season, ended with the best time of Oliver Rownland. The British of Mahindra Racing stopped the clock on the edge of the minute and 9 seconds, with a gap of only 1 hundredth of a second the Jaguard of Sam Bird. A ranking, among other things, which saw a top 4 very close to the leading driver in terms of gaps, with Dennis and Da Costa – respectively in third and fourth position – also below the tenth of delay. On the other hand, the one who has not completely convinced is the reigning world champion Nyck De Vries, with the Dutch driver of Mercedes who has not managed to go beyond the 18th place in the standings. Even worse was the rookie Antonio Giovinazzi, with the former Alfa Romeo driver who even closed the session at the bottom of the ranking, more than a second and a half behind Rowland.

In a session that took place regularly and without any unscheduled, on a track as complex as the Saudi one, however, the real battle will take place starting from 13:40 this afternoon: a time in some ways historic for the category, which will address the new format of qualifications in groups, which will then develop into quarter-finals, semifinals and final, where the pole position between the two remaining contenders will be decided. In the meantime, here is the complete classification of free practice 2.

E-Prix Diriyah-1, Free Practice 2: results

Pos. Pilot Team Weather 1 Oliver ROWLAND Mahindra 1: 08.957 2 Sam BIRD Jaguar +0.015 3 Jake DENNIS Andretti +0.043 4 Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST DS Techeetah +0.091 5 Robin FRIJNS Envision +0.113 6 Pascal WEHRLEIN Porsche +0.215 7 Jean-Eric VERGNE DS Techeetah +0.251 8 Nick CASSIDY Envision +0.298 9 Maximilian GÜNTHER Nissan e.dams +0.456 10 Oliver ASKEW Andretti +0.545 11 Sergio SEVEN CAMARA Dragon +0.551 12 Edward MORTARA Venturi +0.561 13 Lucas OF FATS Venturi +0.584 14 Mitch EVANS Jaguar +0.699 15 André LOTTERER Porsche +0.761 16 Stoffel VANDOORNE Mercedes +0.783 17 Sebastien BUEMI Nissan e.dams +0.849 18 Nyck DE VRIES Mercedes +0.949 19 Dan TICKTUM NIO 333 +1.005 20 Alexander SIMS Mahindra +1.200 21 Oliver TURVEY NIO 333 +1.563 22 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Dragon +1.633