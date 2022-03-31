E3 2022 canceled | The biggest video game event of the year will not take place | Will Powers | THAT | video games | Gaming | IGN | TECHNOLOGY

Hard blow for gaming fans. E3 2022, the most important event in the video game industry in the year, would have been definitively canceled. The edition of the convention for this year was going to be carried out digitally but this would have been dismissed according to a report.

YOU CAN SEE: Imp of the Sun: What are the challenges to create a video game in the Peruvian industry?

Will Powers – insider of the medium, head of public relations for Razer and former employee of PlayStation, Tencent Games and DeepSilver – was in charge of making this information public. He mentioned in a post on his official Twitter account that, through an email, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), organizer of this event, would have confirmed the cancellation of this year’s E3.

After this, other industry insiders such as Jeff Grubb, Nibel and Daniel Ahmad would have supported this information. Finally, the gate IGN independently corroborated the contents of the email.

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

YOU CAN SEE: The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is delayed until 2023

The 2022 edition of E3 had been planned to be held in person by the ESA in the first instance. However, this was canceled in January and the organization was unable to make a public statement on whether or not the event would finally take place digitally.

As mentioned by IGN, sources close to the event revealed that discussions of a potential digital event have since formed, but without any defining momentum. On the other hand, ESA would be making plans to regroup with a bigger comeback in 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: PlayStation Unveils Game Pass Competitor: Over 700 Games From All Sony Consoles

Until the closing of this report, the ESA did not make an official statement regarding the cancellation of E3 2022.