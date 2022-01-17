E3 2022 is a “mess”, the digital event could be canceled according to Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

ESA recently revealed that theE3 2022 it will not be held live, but will once again be run as a digital event. But now a new rumor claims that the digital event is too “probably” deleted, as it is a “mess”

The news comes from Jeff Grubb, a journalist and insider from the gaming world, who recently uploaded a short video to his YouTube account in which he discusses the cancellation of E3. In the video, Grubb reminds us what we already know, namely that the physical event of E3 has already been canceled by ESA, however he continues stating that “probably the digital one has also been canceled”.

The E3 logo

Grubb did not explain exactly why the 2022 E3 digital event could be canceled, but he did say it will be a “mess”. Even if E3 2022 takes place, according to Grubb, everything will be more than anything else a set of other events, such as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and the independent events of the various publishers.

For the moment what is indicated is a rumor and nothing more. These are mostly Grubb’s speculations, so we recommend that you consider everything with the utmost caution. Officially, E3 2022 will be held in digital format.