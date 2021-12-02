EA announces the relaunch plan and the Battlefield Universe

The criticisms leveled at Battlefield 2042 by the community push the high echelons of Electronic Arts to review their strategy linked to the blockbuster shooter. On the pages of GameSpot, the executives of the US company illustrate the plan for the relaunch of Battlefield 2042.

“Our vision for Battlefield begins with our commitment to BF2042 and grows to embrace a new future.”, begins a post on social media that accompanies the GameSpot article with many statements from the executives of Electronic Arts.

The GS special specifies, for example, how EA is making important changes to its development structure to focus on the growth and expansion of the Battlefield brand after the troubled launch of Battlefield 2042. The first and, perhaps, most important effect of the new strategy outlined by Electronic Arts concerns the handover between Oskar Gabrielson, current General Manager of DICE, e Vince ZampellaRespawn boss will be tasked with directing the future development of the entire Battlefield franchise.

The relaunch plan illustrated by EA also provides for the establishment of a new development team in Seattle which will be entrusted to Marcus Lehto: The Halo designer will be in charge of structuring the gameplay of the upcoming updates of Battlefield 2042 and future chapters of the series on a more solid and immersive narrative basis.

As for Ripple Effect, the authors of the acclaimed Portal mode of Battlefield 2042, will have the no less delicate task of developing what the same leaders of EA describe as “a new Battlefield experience in the Battlefield 2042 universe”. In the GameSpot special, the term “Battlefield universe” is repeated several times to indicate the intention of Electronic Arts of massively support the shooter series through the development of richer content updates (narrative and more) for Battlefield 2042 and, above all, the parallel creation of further “experiences”, presumably to be understood as spin-off video games, free-to-play titles, multimedia experiences , Metaversi or anything else that can serve to consolidate this iconic IP.