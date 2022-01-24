EA disappointed with Battlefield 2042, drastic decision on the way

Battlefield 2042 is really messing up EA’s plans so much so that there is rumor about a definitive and decidedly drastic solution for the multiplayer developed by DICE.

We have to be honest, lately every time a rumor of Battlefield comes to our hands a piece of an Italian song comes back in our head that goes more or less like this: “… Lower than this there is only to dig …”. Indeed, it seems that the situation regarding the much anticipated rival of call of Duty can’t recover. And wanting to make a similarity with the battlefield, both the development team and its publisher are literally moving into a minefield.

Just think that for example a Steam who recently raised the white flag and agreed to repay the many players who repeatedly are complaining that they are unable to play due to product instability.

Battlefield 2042, EA is thinking about the definitive solution

To report the rumors is again Tom Henderson who has, again, used Twitter to spread the rumors that have come upon him. In the very few words published on the blue bird’s social network, our colleague managed to summarize everything wrong.

Read also-> Pokemon hunt, an FPS is born to kill them all – VIDEO

According to rumors, and it is not difficult to imagine that this is the case, Electronic Arts really would be disappointed from the sales performance of Battlefield 2042 and for that reason he would be looking for all possible solutions to be able to save the game and your earnings of course. Among these solutions is, listen, listen, to commute Battlefield in a free to play. Or at least a part of the game in a free to play.

In fact, it seems that in recent months the work of the DICE development team has only contributed to increasing the frustration of the players who are still wondering why they have been removed (and then given back following a global outcry) the mode. Rush which seemed to be among the favorites instead. But if indeed the base game, we suppose, of Battlefield were to become a free to play this would certainly put a mortgage on the next chapters.

Read also-> Dying Light 2, bad news: game postponed

Because it is clear that embarked on the path of free to play Electronic Arts could no longer go back to a fully paid game and could perhaps follow the path of games like Fortnite, or do just like one of the titles produced in the CoD rival and turn into some kind of Battlefield: Warzone.