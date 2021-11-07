EA-FIFA, the Americans’ first comment after the break-up: “here’s the truth”

The game of the NFT at the base of the break, now increasingly evident, between the federation and Electronic Arts, which deals with the FIFA series.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson commented for the first time on the quarrel between the American company and FIFA, the international federation on whose name it holds the rights for exploitation in the videogame field. The two sides are further apart than ever after the Californian giant made it known that it was considering a name change for its football video game and the federation, which had raised the demands for the renewal out of all proportion (the existing agreement expires in December. 2022), responded by defining a new exclusive license as unacceptable.

“Great relationship” EA-FIFA –

At the presentation of the accounts for the last fiscal quarter, Wilson explained that “with regard to the licensing negotiations, I would start by saying that we have great relationships with all our partners, all 300, including FIFA “. “When we interact with the hundreds of millions of football fans, they tell us they want a broader cultural involvement in the brand on a global scale. They want more modes in the game, beyond just 11v11 football. They want more digital experiences out of the game, more esports and NFT consumption, and they want us to move very, very quickly. ” On NFTs, Wilson added that “I think they will be an important part of our – the future of our industry moving forward.”

The NFT game –

According to a reconstruction of the New York Times, moreover, the NFTs (non-fungible tokens, with which to become the exclusive owner of a digital object) were one of the topics on the table of discussion between EA and FIFA. In essence, Electronic Arts wanted to exploit a similar agreement to the current one outside the strictly videogame market, while the federation would have raised a request for $ 2.5 billion and removed the exclusivity of the granting of its brand from the game – parameters deemed unacceptable by IT’S AT. At this point, it cannot be excluded that other potential partners of the federation will come into play, including, the very latest candidate, also 2K Games (the home of the most popular basketball simulator).