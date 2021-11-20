EA gives away a free Next Generation player for FUT, how to get it

EA Sports launches a new promotion linked to FIFA 22: Anyone who plays at least one game by January 14, 2022 will receive a Next Generation Ultimate Team Player Item for free starting December 15.

“Play FIFA 22 by January 14, 2022 to earn a Next Generation Player Item in FUT 22 starting December 15. You are among the most promising young people, ready to make their mark on the world stage. Discover the Next Generation players and the moment that introduced them to the whole world.“

The list of bonus players includes Mbappé, Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Christian Pulisic And Theo Hernandez, the promotion is valid on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Google Stadia, as long as you play at least one game by the date indicated, the offer is not valid on FIFA 22 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.

It is a good opportunity for add a Next Generation player to your team in the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 22 and obviously a considerable incentive to return to play, the bonus will in fact also be given to those who have not started playing on day one, just log in by January 14 next year to receive the bonus item for FUT.