EA Sports announces the end of the successful soccer video game

It’s the end of an era.

The video game giant Electronic Arts announced that it will stop producing the popular soccer game FIFA that has released each year From 1993.

Has been one of the most profitable brands in history of console and PC games.

But the cost of the license, of more than US$1,000 million per World Cup cycle, has been one of the reasons why made the decision to leave the partnership with FIFA.

EA Sports, the subdivision that had him in charge, will continue creating football video gamesbut from 2023 they will come under a new name: EA Sports FC.

While the game mechanics and basic game modes they will be similar to what players have seen in recent years, this change will probably make the title offer a wider range from other experiencesbeyond playing soccer.

Speaking to the BBC, David Jackson, vice president of EA Sports, explained that the studio believes that it’s time to move in a different direction to build a “brand for the future”.

Although the details of those experiences are sketchy at this time, it is known that real life matches could be broadcastto experience Fortnite-style live events and have access to a wider range of in-game branded items,

Since 1993 the look of FIFA has changed a lot.

“Under the licensing conventions we agreed with FIFA 10 years ago, there were some restrictions that were not going to allow us to build those experiences for the players,” Jackson said.

What will happen to the teams?

The FIFA franchise has been so successful in part thanks to licensing agreements that made it possible to show accurate details such as team uniforms, player faces and stadiums.

Competing video games, such as Pro Evolution Soccer, offered fictional teams.

EA Sports says that will continue to offer real-world experienceswith a future catalog of 19,000 footballers, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and more than 30 leagues.

However, World Cup-related games such as “FIFA: Road to World Cup”, will no longer be manufactured for the signature.

As for the FIFA title, there will be one last release this year with FIFA 23 in autumn.

“This is an important moment for the organization. The interactive football experiences have been essential for EA Sports succeed in the last 30 years“.

Ensuring that the majority of the millions of current FIFA players change to the new title will be vital so that the company can maintain important licenses in the future. They are an essential part of your success.

When asked whether to walk away from FIFA it was a purely financial decisionJackson said that “ultimately, it wasn’t because of the money“, but he accepted that he played a crucial role in the decision-making process.

As for world football’s governing body, last year it said it was collaborating with developers, investors and analysts to devise your future strategy for gamesesports, and interactive entertainment, indicating that it had known this change was coming for some time.

The BBC has contacted FIFA for comment, but did not receive a response immediate.

“As far as things they’ll miss, players will only notice two things: the name and a piece of content from the World Cup every four years. Out of that, very little will change about the things they know and love about current FIFA products,” Jackson said.

