EA Sports recognition to Alan Mozo for his performance in the tournament

The famous EA Sports video game, FIFA 22, is reaching one of the times that many fans of this game wait year after year in the Ultimate Team mode, since the ‘TOTS’ are about to come out, which are the best players in the best leagues throughout the season.

On this occasion, the Mexican side, Alan Mozo, is nominated for the first team of the ‘Community’, which will come out next week. Unlike the rest of the cards, in these the fans can vote for their favorite player to be included in the squad.

Mozo is the only Mexican from Liga MX nominated in a list of soccer players in which Luis Suárez, Adeyemi, Lacazzette, Gerardo Moreno, Boufal stand out. among others. Within the MX league, two Tigres players are nominated: Gignac and Quiñones.

In addition to Mozo, the other Mexican nominated to have his ‘TOTS’ card is LAFC forward Carlos Vela. The Mexican side will try to be the second Pumas footballer to have this recognition, remembering that in past editions, Nico Castillo was chosen by the community

The launch of the Community TOTS is approaching! And who do you think are nominated? �� Gignac ���� and Quiñones ���� of our @TigresOfficial are within the options to be part of this incredible team. �� Have you voted, Tigres? �� #ThisIsTigers �� pic.twitter.com/2wtajFdUOe – TigreseSports (@TigreseSportsOf)

April 18, 2022



