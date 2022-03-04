each boss and what area to find them in

From Software’s latest grueling RPG has arrived in the form of Elden Ring. Taking players on an epic quest through the Lands Between to become an Elden Lord, the game pits you against over 50 boss battles, both necessary to beat the story and just wander the open world. In this Elden Ring Boss Orders GuideWe will walk you through every boss in the game and where to find them.

How many bosses are there in Elden Ring?

There are 83 boss battles (84 if you want to count Patches, though remember not to kill him!) that you can face in The Lands Between in the Elden Ring. However, keep in mind that you can beat the main story of the game without having to fight everyone.

Many of these are optional and can simply be avoided by giving them a wide berth in the open world.

All Elden Ring bosses and where to find them

Below is the list of the bosses you’ll encounter in the Elden Ring, broken down into the different areas of the Lands Between where you’ll find them. The locations are in the order you’re likely to go through them, but as we noted, because some of them are tucked away in areas you might completely miss, there’s no specific “order” in which you’ll need to take them. . .

If one gives you some trouble, just walk away, do something else to get stronger, and try to deal with them again at a later time.

Editor’s Note: Some of these potholes can be found in multiple locations. We have listed them in the first instance that they can be found in the lists below.

Chiefs at Limgrave

Ancient Hero of Zamor – Evergaol crying

Farum’s Beast Azula – Grove Side Cave

bell hunter – Stormhill Evergaol

black knife killer – Catacombs touched by death

Hound Knight Darriwil – Forlon Hound Evergaol

Crucible Knight – Stormhill Evergaol

half human boss – Coastal Cave

Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Stormfoot Catacombs

Agheel Flying Dragon – Ruins burned by dragons

Glintstone Adula Dragon – Three sisters

Godrick the Grafted – Stormshroud Castle

grafted stem – Tutorial Area / First Boss

Gravekeeper Duelist – Murky Water Catacombs

Misbegotten Leonine – Morne Castle

guardian lion – Stormshroud Castle

crazy pumpkin head – Waypoint Ruins

Margit, the fallen omen –Storm Hill

night cavalry – Bridge over Agheel Lake North

runic bear – Earth Cave

Godrick’s Soldier – Tomb of the Fringefolk hero

stone digging troll – Limgrave Tunnels

navy blue shinboner – Summonwater Village (also found in East Liurnia of the Lakes)

sentinel tree – Limgrave Road (immediately after leaving the tutorial area)

All the bosses of Liurnia de los Lagos

Adnan, fire thief – Evildoer’s Evergaol

alabaster lord – Royal Grave Evergaol

Alecto, leader of the Black Knife – Chieftain’s Evergaol

Bowls, Carian Knight – Cuckoo’s Evergaol (West Liurnia of the Lakes)

graveyard shadow – Tombsward Catacombs

rotten knight – Calm water cave

crystalline – The Crystal Cave Academy (also found in Atlus Tunnel and Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave)

erd tree avatar – Minor Erdtree

Glintstone Adula Dragon – Cathedral of Manus Celes and Three Sisters

Smarag Stone Dragon Glint – South of Crystalline Woods

Magma Wurm Makar – Ruin covered precipice

omen killer – Village of the Albinaúricos

Radagon Red Wolf – Raya Lucaria

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – Raya Lucaria Academy

Royal Knight Loretta – Carian Mansion

royal reborn – Royal Kingdom Ruins

Snail called spirit – Catacombs at the end of the road

All Elden Ring bosses in Caelid

Black blade shank –Field manager

decomposing ekzykes – Road in South Caelid

Greyol Elder Dragon – West of Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace

Fallingstar Beast – Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Greyll Flying Dragon

Magma Wyrm – Gael-Tunnel

night cavalry – Caelid Highway in the South

Nox Swordsman and Nox Priest

Starscourge Radahn – Portal at Redmane Castle

All Altus hitting trays

heather element – The Shadowed Castle

onyx lord – Sealed tunnel (right next to the west gate of Leyndell Royal Capital)

stone digging troll – Old Tunnels of Atlus

All bosses in Mt.

Demihuman queen Margot – Volcano Cave

Demihuman Queen Maggie –Hermit village

Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Wyndham Catacombs

Ultimate Fallingstar Beast – Near Ninth Mt. Glemir Campsite Site of Grace

God Devouring Serpent/ Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon

Perfumer Tricia – Unsightly Catacombs

Champion’s Red Wolf – Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir

Ulcerated Tree Spirit – Near Stranded Site of Grace Cemetery

All Leyndell, Chiefs of the Royal Capital

Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza

Ordovis Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza

Golem Divine Bridge –Divine Bridge

Esgar, Priest of Blood

fell twins – Outskirts of the capital

Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Hoarah Loux, Guerrero – Reach the top of Leyndell.

Morgott, the King of Omens – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon

Sir Gideon Ofnir, the all-knowing – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon

All Elden Ring bosses in Mountaintops of the Giants

borealis the icy mist – East of Spiritcaller Cave (requires Stonesword Key)

Commander Niall –Castle of the Sun

death rite bird

fire giant

Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble – Spiritcaller’s Cave

All the heads of the Siofra River

ancient spirit – Hallowhorn Lands

Dragonkin Soldier – Accessed by using the Siofra River East Waygate to reach the highest level of the Siofra River. He is sitting in the water.

All river heads Ainsel

brave gargoyle – Siofra Aqueduct

Crumbling of Farum Azula’s bosses

Beast Cleric/ Maliketh, the Black Sword

Dragon Lord Placidusax – Exit the elevator after beating Maliketh and drop down several cliffs that float in the air. Lie down in one of the empty tombs to be transported to this Elden Ring boss.

All Elden Ring bosses in Nokron, Eternal City

mimic tear – Found behind the Mist Door. Use a Stonesword key to access it.

royal ancestral spirit – Light up the six obelisks next to the Hollowhorn Grounds stairs, then interact with the deer carcass at the back of the temple to be teleported to the arena for this boss fight.

Bosses at Lake of Rot (Underground)

Astel, Natural Born of the Void – Great Cloister. From the Site of Grace, head down towards the River of Scarlet Rot. Interact with the coffin on the left side of the Great Structure to take it to the boss room.

Nokstella’s Dragon Soldier – Uhl Palace Ruins

Bosses in Elden Throne

Golden Order Radagon/ Elden Beast – Enter the glowing wall after defeating Hoarah Loux, Warrior

there you have a complete list of potholes in Elden Ring. We will continue to update this guide with more accurate boss locations as we get deeper into the game.

