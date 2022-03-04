each boss and what area to find them in
From Software’s latest grueling RPG has arrived in the form of Elden Ring. Taking players on an epic quest through the Lands Between to become an Elden Lord, the game pits you against over 50 boss battles, both necessary to beat the story and just wander the open world. In this Elden Ring Boss Orders GuideWe will walk you through every boss in the game and where to find them.
How many bosses are there in Elden Ring?
There are 83 boss battles (84 if you want to count Patches, though remember not to kill him!) that you can face in The Lands Between in the Elden Ring. However, keep in mind that you can beat the main story of the game without having to fight everyone.
Many of these are optional and can simply be avoided by giving them a wide berth in the open world.
All Elden Ring bosses and where to find them
Below is the list of the bosses you’ll encounter in the Elden Ring, broken down into the different areas of the Lands Between where you’ll find them. The locations are in the order you’re likely to go through them, but as we noted, because some of them are tucked away in areas you might completely miss, there’s no specific “order” in which you’ll need to take them. . .
If one gives you some trouble, just walk away, do something else to get stronger, and try to deal with them again at a later time.
Editor’s Note: Some of these potholes can be found in multiple locations. We have listed them in the first instance that they can be found in the lists below.
Chiefs at Limgrave
Ancient Hero of Zamor – Evergaol crying
Farum’s Beast Azula – Grove Side Cave
bell hunter – Stormhill Evergaol
black knife killer – Catacombs touched by death
Hound Knight Darriwil – Forlon Hound Evergaol
Crucible Knight – Stormhill Evergaol
half human boss – Coastal Cave
Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Stormfoot Catacombs
Agheel Flying Dragon – Ruins burned by dragons
Glintstone Adula Dragon – Three sisters
Godrick the Grafted – Stormshroud Castle
grafted stem – Tutorial Area / First Boss
Gravekeeper Duelist – Murky Water Catacombs
Misbegotten Leonine – Morne Castle
guardian lion – Stormshroud Castle
crazy pumpkin head – Waypoint Ruins
Margit, the fallen omen –Storm Hill
night cavalry – Bridge over Agheel Lake North
runic bear – Earth Cave
Godrick’s Soldier – Tomb of the Fringefolk hero
stone digging troll – Limgrave Tunnels
navy blue shinboner – Summonwater Village (also found in East Liurnia of the Lakes)
sentinel tree – Limgrave Road (immediately after leaving the tutorial area)
All the bosses of Liurnia de los Lagos
Adnan, fire thief – Evildoer’s Evergaol
alabaster lord – Royal Grave Evergaol
Alecto, leader of the Black Knife – Chieftain’s Evergaol
Bowls, Carian Knight – Cuckoo’s Evergaol (West Liurnia of the Lakes)
graveyard shadow – Tombsward Catacombs
rotten knight – Calm water cave
crystalline – The Crystal Cave Academy (also found in Atlus Tunnel and Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave)
erd tree avatar – Minor Erdtree
Glintstone Adula Dragon – Cathedral of Manus Celes and Three Sisters
Smarag Stone Dragon Glint – South of Crystalline Woods
Magma Wurm Makar – Ruin covered precipice
omen killer – Village of the Albinaúricos
Radagon Red Wolf – Raya Lucaria
Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – Raya Lucaria Academy
Royal Knight Loretta – Carian Mansion
royal reborn – Royal Kingdom Ruins
Snail called spirit – Catacombs at the end of the road
All Elden Ring bosses in Caelid
Black blade shank –Field manager
decomposing ekzykes – Road in South Caelid
Greyol Elder Dragon – West of Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace
Fallingstar Beast – Sellia Crystal Tunnel
Greyll Flying Dragon
Magma Wyrm – Gael-Tunnel
night cavalry – Caelid Highway in the South
Nox Swordsman and Nox Priest
Starscourge Radahn – Portal at Redmane Castle
All Altus hitting trays
heather element – The Shadowed Castle
onyx lord – Sealed tunnel (right next to the west gate of Leyndell Royal Capital)
stone digging troll – Old Tunnels of Atlus
All bosses in Mt.
Demihuman queen Margot – Volcano Cave
Demihuman Queen Maggie –Hermit village
Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Wyndham Catacombs
Ultimate Fallingstar Beast – Near Ninth Mt. Glemir Campsite Site of Grace
God Devouring Serpent/ Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon
Perfumer Tricia – Unsightly Catacombs
Champion’s Red Wolf – Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir
Ulcerated Tree Spirit – Near Stranded Site of Grace Cemetery
All Leyndell, Chiefs of the Royal Capital
Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza
Ordovis Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza
Golem Divine Bridge –Divine Bridge
Esgar, Priest of Blood
fell twins – Outskirts of the capital
Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Hoarah Loux, Guerrero – Reach the top of Leyndell.
Morgott, the King of Omens – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon
Sir Gideon Ofnir, the all-knowing – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon
All Elden Ring bosses in Mountaintops of the Giants
borealis the icy mist – East of Spiritcaller Cave (requires Stonesword Key)
Commander Niall –Castle of the Sun
death rite bird
fire giant
Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble – Spiritcaller’s Cave
All the heads of the Siofra River
ancient spirit – Hallowhorn Lands
Dragonkin Soldier – Accessed by using the Siofra River East Waygate to reach the highest level of the Siofra River. He is sitting in the water.
All river heads Ainsel
brave gargoyle – Siofra Aqueduct
Crumbling of Farum Azula’s bosses
Beast Cleric/ Maliketh, the Black Sword
Dragon Lord Placidusax – Exit the elevator after beating Maliketh and drop down several cliffs that float in the air. Lie down in one of the empty tombs to be transported to this Elden Ring boss.
All Elden Ring bosses in Nokron, Eternal City
mimic tear – Found behind the Mist Door. Use a Stonesword key to access it.
royal ancestral spirit – Light up the six obelisks next to the Hollowhorn Grounds stairs, then interact with the deer carcass at the back of the temple to be teleported to the arena for this boss fight.
Bosses at Lake of Rot (Underground)
Astel, Natural Born of the Void – Great Cloister. From the Site of Grace, head down towards the River of Scarlet Rot. Interact with the coffin on the left side of the Great Structure to take it to the boss room.
Nokstella’s Dragon Soldier – Uhl Palace Ruins
Bosses in Elden Throne
Golden Order Radagon/ Elden Beast – Enter the glowing wall after defeating Hoarah Loux, Warrior
there you have a complete list of potholes in Elden Ring. We will continue to update this guide with more accurate boss locations as we get deeper into the game.
For more tips, tricks, and guides, head over to our wiki, or check out more of our coverage of the game below.
