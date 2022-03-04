each boss and what area to find them in

From Software’s latest grueling RPG has arrived in the form of Elden Ring. Taking players on an epic quest through the Lands Between to become an Elden Lord, the game pits you against over 50 boss battles, both necessary to beat the story and just wander the open world. In this Elden Ring Boss Orders GuideWe will walk you through every boss in the game and where to find them.

How many bosses are there in Elden Ring?

There are 83 boss battles (84 if you want to count Patches, though remember not to kill him!) that you can face in The Lands Between in the Elden Ring. However, keep in mind that you can beat the main story of the game without having to fight everyone.

elden ring bosses list

Many of these are optional and can simply be avoided by giving them a wide berth in the open world.

All Elden Ring bosses and where to find them

Below is the list of the bosses you’ll encounter in the Elden Ring, broken down into the different areas of the Lands Between where you’ll find them. The locations are in the order you’re likely to go through them, but as we noted, because some of them are tucked away in areas you might completely miss, there’s no specific “order” in which you’ll need to take them. . .

If one gives you some trouble, just walk away, do something else to get stronger, and try to deal with them again at a later time.

Editor’s Note: Some of these potholes can be found in multiple locations. We have listed them in the first instance that they can be found in the lists below.

Chiefs at Limgrave

  • Ancient Hero of Zamor – Evergaol crying
  • Farum’s Beast Azula – Grove Side Cave
  • bell hunter – Stormhill Evergaol
  • black knife killer – Catacombs touched by death
  • Hound Knight Darriwil – Forlon Hound Evergaol
  • Crucible Knight – Stormhill Evergaol
  • half human boss – Coastal Cave
  • Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Stormfoot Catacombs
  • Agheel Flying Dragon – Ruins burned by dragons
  • Glintstone Adula Dragon – Three sisters
  • Godrick the Grafted – Stormshroud Castle
  • grafted stem – Tutorial Area / First Boss
  • Gravekeeper Duelist – Murky Water Catacombs
  • Misbegotten Leonine – Morne Castle
  • guardian lion – Stormshroud Castle
  • crazy pumpkin head – Waypoint Ruins
  • Margit, the fallen omen –Storm Hill
  • night cavalry – Bridge over Agheel Lake North
  • runic bear – Earth Cave
  • Godrick’s Soldier – Tomb of the Fringefolk hero
  • stone digging troll – Limgrave Tunnels
  • navy blue shinboner – Summonwater Village (also found in East Liurnia of the Lakes)
  • sentinel tree – Limgrave Road (immediately after leaving the tutorial area)

    • All the bosses of Liurnia de los Lagos

  • Adnan, fire thief – Evildoer’s Evergaol
  • alabaster lord – Royal Grave Evergaol
  • Alecto, leader of the Black Knife – Chieftain’s Evergaol
  • Bowls, Carian Knight – Cuckoo’s Evergaol (West Liurnia of the Lakes)
  • graveyard shadow – Tombsward Catacombs
  • rotten knight – Calm water cave
  • crystalline – The Crystal Cave Academy (also found in Atlus Tunnel and Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave)
  • erd tree avatar – Minor Erdtree
  • Glintstone Adula Dragon – Cathedral of Manus Celes and Three Sisters
  • Smarag Stone Dragon Glint – South of Crystalline Woods
  • Magma Wurm Makar – Ruin covered precipice
  • omen killer – Village of the Albinaúricos
  • Radagon Red Wolf – Raya Lucaria
  • Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – Raya Lucaria Academy
  • Royal Knight Loretta – Carian Mansion
  • royal reborn – Royal Kingdom Ruins
  • Snail called spirit – Catacombs at the end of the road

    • All Elden Ring bosses in Caelid

  • Black blade shank –Field manager
  • decomposing ekzykes – Road in South Caelid
  • Greyol Elder Dragon – West of Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace
  • Fallingstar Beast – Sellia Crystal Tunnel
  • Greyll Flying Dragon
  • Magma Wyrm – Gael-Tunnel
  • night cavalry – Caelid Highway in the South
  • Nox Swordsman and Nox Priest
  • Starscourge Radahn – Portal at Redmane Castle

    • All Altus hitting trays

  • heather element – The Shadowed Castle
  • onyx lord – Sealed tunnel (right next to the west gate of Leyndell Royal Capital)
  • stone digging troll – Old Tunnels of Atlus

    • All bosses in Mt.

  • Demihuman queen Margot – Volcano Cave
  • Demihuman Queen Maggie –Hermit village
  • Erdtree Burial Watchdog – Wyndham Catacombs
  • Ultimate Fallingstar Beast – Near Ninth Mt. Glemir Campsite Site of Grace
  • God Devouring Serpent/ Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon
  • Perfumer Tricia – Unsightly Catacombs
  • Champion’s Red Wolf – Tomb of the Hero of Gelmir
  • Ulcerated Tree Spirit – Near Stranded Site of Grace Cemetery

    • All Leyndell, Chiefs of the Royal Capital

  • Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza
  • Ordovis Crucible Knight – Tomb of the hero of Auriza
  • Golem Divine Bridge –Divine Bridge
  • Esgar, Priest of Blood
  • fell twins – Outskirts of the capital
  • Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Hoarah Loux, Guerrero – Reach the top of Leyndell.
  • Morgott, the King of Omens – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon
  • Sir Gideon Ofnir, the all-knowing – Mandatory boss to access Legacy Dungeon

    • All Elden Ring bosses in Mountaintops of the Giants

  • borealis the icy mist – East of Spiritcaller Cave (requires Stonesword Key)
  • Commander Niall –Castle of the Sun
  • death rite bird
  • fire giant
  • Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble – Spiritcaller’s Cave

    • All the heads of the Siofra River

  • ancient spirit – Hallowhorn Lands
  • Dragonkin Soldier – Accessed by using the Siofra River East Waygate to reach the highest level of the Siofra River. He is sitting in the water.

    • All river heads Ainsel

  • brave gargoyle – Siofra Aqueduct

    • Crumbling of Farum Azula’s bosses

  • Beast Cleric/ Maliketh, the Black Sword
  • Dragon Lord Placidusax – Exit the elevator after beating Maliketh and drop down several cliffs that float in the air. Lie down in one of the empty tombs to be transported to this Elden Ring boss.

    • All Elden Ring bosses in Nokron, Eternal City

  • mimic tear – Found behind the Mist Door. Use a Stonesword key to access it.
  • royal ancestral spirit – Light up the six obelisks next to the Hollowhorn Grounds stairs, then interact with the deer carcass at the back of the temple to be teleported to the arena for this boss fight.

    • Bosses at Lake of Rot (Underground)

  • Astel, Natural Born of the Void – Great Cloister. From the Site of Grace, head down towards the River of Scarlet Rot. Interact with the coffin on the left side of the Great Structure to take it to the boss room.
  • Nokstella’s Dragon Soldier Uhl Palace Ruins

    • Bosses in Elden Throne

  • Golden Order Radagon/ Elden Beast – Enter the glowing wall after defeating Hoarah Loux, Warrior

    • there you have a complete list of potholes in Elden Ring. We will continue to update this guide with more accurate boss locations as we get deeper into the game.

    For more tips, tricks, and guides, head over to our wiki, or check out more of our coverage of the game below.

