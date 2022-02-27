Each of Karol G’s sisters and what do they do | Veronica Giraldo | Jessica | Catherine | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | CHEK

Carol G She is one of the most famous urban singers today, something she has achieved based on her effort and talent. Although today she enjoys great popularity, she has recognized that she would not have been able to occupy this seat if she had not had the support of her family, especially her parents Guillermo Giraldo and Martha Navarro.

Although many are aware that since the beginning of her career, the presence of her father, better known as ‘Papa G’, was very important when he became her advisor and representative, few know that the popular ‘Bichota’ has several sisters with who share many moments.

Next, we will tell you who they are, what they are called and what they do for a living, and although the interpreter of “Mi cama” does not usually post photos with the young women, her sisters do and they are proud of her.

Karol G looking next to her father, who supported her from the beginning of her career (Photo: Dad G / Instagram)

WHO ARE THE SISTERS OF KAROL G?

Karol G has three sisters in total, two are the product of her father’s marriage to her mother, while a third is the product of Don Guillermo’s affair with another woman.

1. Veronica

Verónica is the older sister of the Colombian artist. She is an influencer and provides beauty tips for her face, hair and body through her social networks, especially Instagram and YouTube.

In her videos, she stands out for using natural ingredients for skin care such as the preparation of moisturizing masks or lip scrubs, among others.

2. Jessica

Karol G and her younger sister, who is proud of the popular “Bichota” (Photo: Jéssica Giraldo / Instagram)

Jéssica is the younger sister of Karol G, who uploads photos with the interpreter of “Tusa” to her social networks, where she writes affectionate messages and is very proud of everything she has achieved.

She is a lawyer and a member of the team of the interpreter of “’El barco”. They assure that she likes to sing, but only for her friends and family.

3. Katherine

Katherin is another of Karol G’s sisters, Verónica and Jéssica, but she is her half-sister as a result of her father’s relationship with another woman outside of marriage.

She is a stylist and on her Instagram account she defines herself as a model. Although she had a good relationship with the artist and her other sisters, everything changed when her mother died and she became rebellious, a fact that caused the anger of her father, who moved away from the young woman. ; she now wants to recover her family, but she ruled out that it is for mere interest. “I have no hate or rancor in my heart. In life there are ex-boyfriends and there is an ex-husband, but there are no ex-families, or ex-sisters, or ex-dads.

PHOTOS OF KAROL G WITH HER SISTERS

Karol G with her three sisters (Photo: @piilleselo / Instagram)

THE TIME KAROL G CONFESSED THAT HE WOULD LIKE TO MARRY JAMES RODRÍGUEZ

An old video has gone viral on social networks in which Karol G states that she would like to marry James Rodríguez. In a TV program, Karol G was being interviewed about her life and professional career. And between one question and another came the following: which celebrity would you marry?, the interviewer tells him, to which Karol G said a little embarrassed: “I would marry James Rodríguez.”

These old statements by the singer, along with several videos that have been leaked in which they are supposedly seen together, have fueled speculation about whether James Rodríguez is the replacement for Anuel AA, with whom Karol G had a three-year relationship but ended evil. More details HERE.