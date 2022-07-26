Each of the cryptocurrencies carries the prestige of celebrities; the sad case of matt damon

A early 2022, the actor Matt Damon I stated that the world was ready to divide into two clear factions: supporters and opponents of cryptocurrencies. He himself sided with the former and described them as bold people, with a sense of smell. The latter were losers, who would not recognize an investment with a future that would make fortunes almost immediately.

Damon was the friendly face of the advertising campaign to promote the Crypto.com, Fortune Favors the Brave (“fortune smiles on the brave”), which was launched in USA.

The ad will premiere during the superbowl, the most watched sports show of the year, a space famous as a platform to advertise products of interest at a national level. At the time, the promoters spared no expense.

As of June, the price of all cryptocurrencies has plummeted, losing more than half of its value and these statements by Damon, where he compared investors to the great pioneers of the human species such as Sir Edmund Hillary, Neil Armstrong or Galileo GalileiThey lost all meaning.

While since the end of May, the actor has been mercilessly criticized on social networks. In Twitter he was called: “thief”, “swindler” and “scoundrel”. They even accused him of enticing investors to lose their life savings by investing them in fraudulent or volatile schemes.

This change of fate has also affected the reputation of Matt Damon as a brand, which took decades to build, as an impeccable, sensible and normal character, who has not lost ground because of fame. Today she is associated with a financial disaster for which she is the victim of public ridicule.

As a consequence, the actor applied a “tactical withdrawal”, that is, he no longer touches the subject and limits his public appearances while lowering the level of criticism.

According to the British newspaper, The Financial Times, “Crypto.com searched for Damon as a regular guy, far removed from tech speculation”. To sell bitcoins to billionaires and techies.

However, he himself did not try these instruments to collect for his campaign, even in the boiling of the crop currencies, since he collected until the last penny of his campaign with Crypto.com in US dollars, even though he could have received his pay by transfer in bitcoins.

Most celebrities affected by supporting cryptocurrencies

This is not the only case that has occurred in the world. They meet the British model Cara Delevingne who was reproached for participating in a campaign where she auctioned off a reproduction of her vagina in NFT, for a social cause.

also Snoop Dog and Ellen DeGeneres they were promoters of investing in cryptocurrencies. Also, Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, promoted the sale of crypto art through social networks, although he admitted that he did not know very well “what he was selling”.

Another example is the cameroon player from the NBA Joel Embiid, who participated in a Crypto.com campaign, Bravery is a Process (“courage is a process”), which was launched on May 6, in the first attempt to counteract the negative impact of the bitcoin crash. He even declared, “We must persevere even when everyone thinks we are going the wrong way.”

The actress Reese witherspoon, issued a phrase that went viral at the time: “crypto is here to stay.” Now, she recognized that she spoke from ignorance and that they badly advised her. However, I did collect a hefty amount.

while the actress Gwyneth Paltrow It went so far as to write a tweet where he stated that cryptocurrencies are “feminist” because they give women the opportunity to invest on equal terms with men.

Elon Musk invested a large amount of money in cryptocurrencies, through his car company Tesla. In 2021, he boasted: “the price of cryptocurrencies goes up 10 points”. However, the company has just announced that the automaker has divested 75% of its investments in the first half of this year.

Paris Hilton She has received continuous insults on social networks, for having baptized the Ethereum currency as Ether, one of the cryptocurrencies in decline, but she does not care. She has had to take insults from her community of 17 million followers on Twitteralthough he handles with indifference any subject that is unpleasant or controversial.

Other celebrities involved in this debacle are the actress Mila Kunis, the star of the NFLTom Brady or the tennis player Naomi Osaka. Currently, they do not want to talk about it and prefer. They see it as part of a past they would rather forget (even though it brought them lucrative earnings).

The wisdom of Keanu Reeves

Someone who came out of this maelstrom of discredit was the actor Keanu Reeves, who raised his position in an interview with The Verge magazine, burst out laughing when asked if he planned to invest in digital assets such as NFT:

They are a fraud! They are supposed to be unique, but they can be easily reproduced. They are images of very doubtful artistic value. They are copied with a click, but a group of investors has decided that they can be worth millions, because they have a digital certificate of authenticity that makes them exceptional Keanu Reeves

For this reason, the magazine Forbes I recognized him for: “represent the wisdom of the common man: if you don’t understand that someone is willing to pay millions to own a jpg file that anyone could play, maybe it doesn’t make any sense.”