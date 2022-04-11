Each place in Medicine was disputed by 21 candidates

The Ministry of Universities recently published a study that highlighted that UCLM is among the cheapest academic institutions in our country. However, what is more ‘expensive’ each course is to be able to do, for reasons of grade, with one of the places to study Medicine. A degree that is taught at UCLM in Albacete and Ciudad Real. Thus, if last year, each place in Medicine was disputed by about 17 candidates, for the current year there were up to 21.

The data is collected in the report on the Pre-registration for a Degree in On-site Public Universities that has just been released by the Ministry of Universities. It details that the UCLM offered for the 2021-2022 academic year up to 200 places to study Medicine. And it received 4,350 applications from students who marked it as their first choice. In other words, there were an average of 21.5 applications for each place. And only 4.5% of the pre-university students who had marked Medicine as their first option to study at UCLM managed to enter.

Last year, 2020-2021, there were 3,475 students who marked Medicine, at UCLM, as the first option, so the average was 17.5 applicants for each place.

Great interest in Nursing

Nor is it easy to get a place in the Nursing degree at UCLM. The same report highlights that interest in this degree has also increased this year.

Thus, if last year there were 2,843 candidates who marked Nursing as their first option at UCLM, this year there were 3,579. They have disputed one of its 557 places in this health grade. This figure gives an average of more than six candidates ‘fighting’ for each seat.

In the case of other health degrees such as Pharmacy or Podiatry, which are offered at the UCLM, the report does not reflect specific data by degrees. It does include a section on “Other Health Sciences”, with five degrees at UCLM. In total, they had 380 places and received 1,394 applications as the first option for this course, compared to 1,286 in the past.