each transaction is equivalent to ‘throwing two iPhone 12 Mini into the trash’ • Eurogamer.it

A new analysis by the Dutch central bank economists and the MIT indicates that to carry out a transaction Bitcoin generates the same amount of electronic waste as throwing two iPhone 12 mini in the trash. This study focuses on analyzing the hardware problem that ends up being wasted with the intention of generating better returns on cryptocurrencies, instead of documenting the carbon footprint they cause.

The waste problem is mainly generated by specialized computer chips that are used to run the algorithms of the bitcoin network (called ASICs), a component that miners must constantly replace with newer and more powerful ones in order to be energy efficient when it comes to it extracts the currency profitably.

Researchers Alex de Vries and Christian Stoll point out that the useful life of mining devices is limited to only 1.29 years, which consequently leads to a growing problem of bitcoin e-waste, as mentioned in Resources, Conservation and Recycling magazine. It is estimated that the entire bitcoin network currently uses around 30.7 metric kilotons of equipment per year, which is comparable to the amount of IT and telecommunications equipment waste produced by a country the size of the Netherlands.

Furthermore, during 2020 the bitcoin network processed approximately 112.5 million transactions, which according to economists means that each movement is equivalent to at least 272 grams of electronic waste, the equivalent of throwing away two iPhone 12 Mini.

Source: Gizmodo