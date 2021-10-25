Eagle Pictures’ November 2021 HomeVideo releases

Eagle Pictures has announced its home video releases for November 2021. Among them: The shadow of the spies by Dominic Cooke with Benedict Cumberbatch, The Minamata case by Andrew Levitas with Johnny Depp, Every Breath You Take – Breathless by Vaughn Stein with Casey Affleck, the box sets dedicated to Éric Rohmer, Sergio Leone and Hannibal.

From 3 November, available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K “The shadow of the spies“by Dominic Cooke, a spy-story inspired by the real story of Greville Wynne, British spy during the Cold War played by Benedict Cumberbatch. At the center of the story Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), an English businessman who during the years of Cold War became a spy recruited by MI 6 British intelligence to obtain information Due to his work, in fact, Wynne used to travel to Eastern Europe, which prompted the secret services to hire him as a courier so as to obtain from his source Russian, Oleg Penkovsky Merab Ninidze top secret information on the Soviet nuclear program and the Cuban missile crisis A recruitment, that of Wynne, which led him to take dangerous paths and risk his own life to save the world from a nuclear catastrophe.



The shadow of lights in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K

From 3 November, on DVD and Blu-ray available “The Minamata case“by Andrew Levitas, which marks the return to the big screen of Johnny Depp, here in the role of photographer W. Eugene Smith. After the work done during the Second World War, the war photographer W. Eugene Smith in the 70s goes in Japan for a service commissioned by Ralph Graves Smith, director of Life. The photojournalist will document the scandal of the disease that has affected a community on the coast due to the mercury poisoning caused by the Chisso Corporation, while the local police and the government report keep quiet about what happened.



The Minamata case on DVD and Bluray

From November 17th, on DVD and Blu-ray available “Every Breath You Take – Breathless“by Vaughn Stein. A psychological thriller with a cast composed of Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective) and Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders), which addresses the issue of trauma in an authentic and moving way. Philip Clark (Casey Affleck) is a young psychiatrist who sees his professional and personal world collapse after a patient’s suicide. He torments himself over not being able to save her, and when the victim’s brother James (Sam Claflin) becomes a part of his life, the tension escalates further. James accuses the doctor of his sister’s death and begins a game of slaughter to demolish everything he has built, first by making friends with his daughter and then by courting his wife Michelle Monaghan. He will have no peace until the Clark family is destroyed.



Every Breath You Take – Breathless on DVD and Bluray

In November, new titles come out in edition Anime Green Blu-Ray, plastic free editions containing the best of Japanese animated productions in Blu-ray format. From November 3, the cult anime is available “Tokyo Godfather“by Satoshi Kon, released for the first time in Blu-ray format with three collector cards inside. In Tokyo, on Christmas Eve, three tramps find a beautiful baby girl in the trash. After some uncertainty, the three friends decide to find the little one’s parents: it is the beginning of an adventure that will put them in front of their past and will change their future forever.



Tokyo Godfather

From November 17th, the box set will be available “Woody Allen Collection“containing 8 DVD films by director Woody Allen packaged in an eco-friendly and recyclable edition, including “Anything Else”, “Hollywood Ending”, “As long as it works”, “Match Point”, “Scoop”, “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” ,“To Rome With Love” And “Midnight in Paris”. From 10 November, the “Éric Rohmer casket“with 12 films in DVD format by one of the greatest exponents of the Nouvelle Vague: from the historical genre of “The Marchesa Von” to the cycle Comedies and proverbs with masterpieces such as “The green ray” And “Pauline to the beach” up to the tales of the seasons, the box contains all the most beautiful works of one of the greatest transalpine filmmakers.

Woody Allen Collection



Éric Rohmer casket

From November 17th, the box set will be available “Sergio Leone – The Time Trilogy“, a limited edition with the filmmaker’s last three films in Blu-Ray format. Westerns “Once Upon a Time in the West” with Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale and Charles Bronson, e “Down the head” with Rod Steiger and James Coburn and the film Testament “Once upon a time in America” with Robert De Niro and James Woods, arrive in Home Video in an edition enriched by an exclusive 30-page book with the original script of “Once upon a time in America”.



Sergio Leone – The Time Trilogy

From November 17th, available for Eagle Pictures’ 4KULT series “The good, the bad and the ugly“by Sergio Leone, a re-edition in 4K + Blu-ray + DVD format (extra content) with a numbered collector’s card inside. With this film, starring Clint Eastwood, Sergio Leone in 1966 completed his famous trilogy of dollar. As the Civil War rages on, three unscrupulous men and ideals live on the fringes of legality: Tuco (the Ugly), Joe (the Good), and Sentence (the Bad). hidden in a grave by a certain Bill Carson, but a series of strange circumstances cause the Good to discover the name written on the grave and the Ugly to identify its location. The three, however, have no trust in each other, nor they want to divide up the huge sum of money, so they start the treasure hunt separately, until they find themselves in a graveyard for the final showdown.



The Good, The Ugly, The Bad in 4k

From November 24, the box set with the first complete season of the TV series will be available “Hannibal“inspired by the most famous cannibal in film history, available on DVD and Blu-Ray. Produced by NBC, the series tells the story of Hannibal Lecter, played by Mads Mikkelsen. “The Silenuncle of the innocents ” and of “Red Dragon”, Hannibal Lecter was a brilliant FBI psychiatrist. Here he joins a gifted criminal profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), who has the special gift of being able to empathize with any individual and put himself in their shoes. After a particularly grueling case chasing a serial killer known as the Minnesota Shrike, Will Graham threatens to leave. Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), the head of the FBI’s behavioral sciences unit, desperately needs Will on his team to solve difficult cases, so he enlists Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) to ensure mental well-being. by Will. But unbeknownst to Will, Hannibal has his own particular vision of these horrific crimes and the psychopaths who commit them: while Will catches brutal killers, he is unknowingly sitting in front of the most gifted killer of all.