EAGLE PICTURES – The digital releases of September 2021

Here are the digital releases coming in September 2021 from Eagle Pictures. From 8 September, IL SEVENTIMO GIORNO by Justin P. Lange is coming, available thanks to Eagle Pictures for digital purchase on Apple TV, Chili, iTunes, Google Play Film, Youtube, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Timvision platforms. The Dark director returns behind the camera with a new horror movie with an unpredictable final twist starring Guy Pearce as an exorcist priest. There has been a drastic increase in possession phenomena across the country. Father Peter (Guy Pearce), a renowned exorcist, is serving the church by overseeing the priests in training as they take the last step in their field training: identifying a possession and learning the rituals of an exorcism. Father Daniel Garcia (Vadhir Derbez) the new apprentice of Father Peter. As priests plunge deeper and deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil begin to blur and their demons to emerge.

Starting September 15, it will be the turn of Michael Sarnoski’s PIG, also available for digital purchase on Apple TV, Chili, iTunes, Google Play Film, Youtube, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Timvision platforms. The film, which received a 97% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website, sees director Michael Sarnoski, also author of the screenplay, making his debut behind the camera. The film returns a prominent place to star Nicolas Cage, author of a sublime acting performance, who plays Rob, a former great chef who has retired to the wilds of Oregon. He is a lonely man, a truffle hunter accompanied only by his beloved domestic pig. When unscrupulous people kidnap his faithful pet, he will have to retrace his steps to Portland, face his past and settle what he had left unfinished.