Eagle Pictures: the films in video on demand for September 2021

Eagle Pictures announced the upcoming news “on demand“during the month of September 2021 (here we talked about the news of August 2021). The titles we are talking about are two: the first is “The seventh day“, available fromSeptember 8 for thedigital purchase on platforms Apple TV, Kilos, iTunes, Google Play Movies, Youtube, Prime Video, Rakuten TV And Timvision. At the direction we find Justin P. Lange, which returns with a new horror after “The Dark” of 2018. To take on the role of the protagonist, an exorcist priest, is the actor Guy Pearce. Following the synopsis:

There has been a drastic increase in possession phenomena across the country. Father Peter (Guy Pearce), a renowned exorcist, is serving the church by supervising the priests in training as they take the final step in their field training: identifying a possession and learning the rituals of an exorcism. Father Daniel Garcia (Vadhir Derbez) is Father Peter’s new apprentice. As priests plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil begin to blur and their demons to emerge.