Eagle Pictures: the list of films for 2022

The 2022 of Eagle Pictures is ready to give its viewers a year full of proposals, among which some of the most anticipated titles of recent years stand out. We are talking, for example, of films such as Top Gun: Maverick and the seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible, both starring Tom Cruise who returns to play the role of his most iconic characters. But the list of the well-known film distribution and production company promises to really satisfy the tastes of all audiences, thanks to its selection of action films, comedies, musicals and animated films. Want to know more about the upcoming months’ film programming Eagle Pictures? here are the films scheduled for 2022.

The most anticipated titles

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise in action in a breathtaking scene

For the new year, Eagle Pictures is giving its audiences two of the most anticipated films of 2022, both starring Tom Cruise. We are obviously talking about Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7. the first is the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, in which Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their previous roles. Set 34 years after the events of the first film, the film sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, meanwhile becoming the new flight instructor of the “Top Gun” pilot school, mentoring and guiding Bradley (Miles Teller), son of the deceased. Goose flight mate. The seventh chapter of the Mission: Impossible action saga sees Tom Cruise once again in the role of the timeless Ethan Hunt, a specialist in high-risk espionage. For this new mission we will also find Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby while Nicholas Hoult will be the new antagonist of the film.

A 2022 for the whole family

Steve – A full-paced monster: a scene from the animated film

The 2022 list of Eagle Pictures is full of proposals suitable for the whole family. In fact, in the film programming for the new year, Sonic: The Movie 2, sequel to the 2020 film in which Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the voice of the famous blue hedgehog alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and the new entry Idris Elba who doubles the character of Knuckles. Then we find animated titles such as Steve – A full-paced monster, film set in a world populated by huge monsters, which are tamed to practice sports such as monster wrestling, and Under the Boardwalk, which tells the world of the crabs that live on the Jersey Shore, namely the sea and land crabs, lined up against each other. Finally, among the films suitable for the whole family in the new proposal Eagle Pictures is inserted KING, a film in which a taciturn girl recovers a lion cub who escaped from animal trafficking with the aim of bringing him back home to Africa.

An adrenaline-pumping price list

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum on the set of The Lost City

The one at Eagle Pictures promises to be an adrenaline-pumping year; in fact, there are many action films that are scheduled for 2022. In The Lost City, Sandra Bullock plays the role of a romance novelist who, during the promotional tour of her latest book along with her cover model (Channing Tatum), is kidnapped and catapulted into a ruthless jungle adventure. Thirteen Lives Ron Howard’s is, on the other hand, a biopic with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton that tells the events of the rescue of a youth soccer team and their coach who were trapped in the cave of Tham Luang in 2018. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, forced to take on the role of some of his most iconic and beloved characters, while Secret Headquarters follows the vicissitudes of a child who begins to suspect his father may be a superhero after discovering a secret headquarters in his basement. In the cast Owen Wilson, Michael Peña and Jesse Williams.

A thrilling 2022

Scream: a picture from the movie

In the list for the new year of Eagle Pictures there is certainly no shortage of horror genre titles. The beginning of 2022 will see the theatrical release of Scream, fifth chapter of the famous film series and the first not to be directed by Wes Craven (who passed away in 2015) but by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The Devil’s Light by Daniel Stamm, tells the story of a school of exorcism, reopened in secret by the Vatican after the increase in cases of demonic possession, while The Bunkergame takes place within an RPG in which participants play the survivors of an atomic war who live underground in a sealed bunker.

Eagle Pictures gives emotions

Peter Dinklage is Cyrano in Joe Wright’s film of the same name

Eagle Pictures’ 2022 promises to be an exciting cinematic year. In Cyrano directed by Joe Wright, film adaptation of the homonymous musical by Erica Schmidt, in turn based on the famous comedy, Peter Dinklage plays the role of the protagonist, secretly in love with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett). It is always of a musical genre Backstage – Behind the scenes, a film directed by Cosimo Alemà, tells the story of a group of boys between the ages of 16 and 25 eager to pass the casting of a new show, which will have its premiere at the Sistina in Rome. Paul Thomas Anderson, on the other hand, takes us to 1970s Los Angeles with his Licorice Pizza, a film starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman that tells a love story with a Hollywood background. Finally, the third chapter of the trilogy starring Ludovica Francesconi and entitled Always more beautiful, will have its special event in the hall on 14, 15 and 16 February 2022.

