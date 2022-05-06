“Eagles and Licey can be the weak with free agency”

Quilvio Hernandez picks up his desk to give up the presidency of the Cibaeñas Eagles and concentrating on private projects that he says will take a lot of time, although he guarantees that he will continue to be linked to the team.

Hernández, 50, is not the oldest among the presidents of the lidombut the one that accumulates the most flight hours, with responsibility in the yellow office since the beginning of the 1990s. He welcomes the idea of ​​implementing the free agency in the league, but calls for caution and pragmatism from the actors so that the process does not end up affecting teams and players.

“I am one of those who believes that it is advantageous for the Dominican league, it will enrich the league in terms of diversity of scenarios… That will help the teams to have even more variety in terms of championships, teams that can win from one year to another, stronger teams can be made, teams that one year are eliminated and the next year (become stronger)…competitiveness is going to grow”, warns Hernández from Santiago de los Caballeros.

But be warned. “What the teams have to prepare for financially because there is going to be an increase, more costs. What is also necessary is to diversify the organizations, make them more productive, more professional, improve scouting, a better development program for players, not only be based on free agency and buy championships because the cost is going to mean that you don’t want to be buying expensive players every year.”

The labor agreement that governs 2021-2026 establishes that in March 2022, players with 65 weeks on the active roster will be free to sign with the team they want.

Hernández suggests that the figure of the salary cap be considered, he sees an economic balance between the six franchises, but warns that the corporate and shareholding structure of yellows and blues can leave them at a disadvantage.

Do they fear a ballot war?

“Of course, of course we fear, there is always that fear. The weakest teams would be us (Águilas and Licey), who are not under the umbrella of a conglomerate of companies or anything like that, everything that we generate, at least the Águilas and I know that Licey is similar to that, is for invest it in winning teams, competitive teams, that is what we are about as a franchise, but there comes a point where you may not be able to compete with certain economic powers, that is how it is, that is the reality,” said Hernández.

Is there a lack of dialogue between players and the league?

“Yes, yes, there are still many things to tie up, not loose ends, but things that benefit both of us, there are things that, suddenly, next year the free agency, we have to refine certain things so that later in the end it is not harmful. If the league is harmed, the players will be harmed because in the end if the teams do badly, the players will also do badly, it has to be a marriage of two”.

Last week players and teams met twice and have pending a calendar of meetings to fine-tune details.

A signed free agent will spend two years with his new club, with an option for a third. If the offer he receives is less than 75% of his last salary, then he can migrate to a league outside the country.