ear cutting costs 15 thousand euros

Being an illegal practice, farmers are also ready to offer fraudulent passports in order to make it appear that the operation was carried out abroad. During the investigation, a journalist from the Bbc undercover received an offer to buy a dog with mutilated ears (with microchip and passport) for 13 thousand pounds (about 15 thousand euros). “If they ask you questions, you say you bought it like this from an Irishman who came from Europe and that’s all you know,” he added.

This practice “has no justification,” he explained Paula Boyden of “Dogs Trust”. “Some animals develop infections or do not like people to touch their ears – he added -. We have also encountered behavioral problems because dogs communicate with their ears and without it they could have difficulty doing it with their owners or with other dogs.”

The trend on social media – According to the activist Vanessa Waddon the demand would be driven by influencers posting pictures of dogs with cropped ears. “Whenever celebrities post something online, people inevitably think ‘oh that dog looks cute, maybe I’ll get one like that,” she said.