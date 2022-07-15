earache, symptom new variants

Professionals with patient in Ribera Salud hospital.

The earache is one of the new symptoms of current wave of Covid-19according to the Ribera health group, which warns that fevers of more than 38ºC the first two or three days, more cases of loss of smell and taste and inflammation of the throat. Antonio Valdivia, head of Preventive Medicine of the Ribera health group at Denia Hospital, assures that, in general, the symptoms are similar to those of many flu symptoms, although in recent weeks it has been seen that “approximately 10 percent of patients “with the aforementioned manifestations.

For the rest, he adds, “the behavior of the virus is similar to the sixth wave“. The head of Preventive Medicine at the University Hospital of Vinalopó, José Antonio Delgado, agrees with him: “The clinical picture is similar to the variants that have previously circulated, but with the difference that the severe cases of the disease“.

Regarding the causes of this seventh wave of Covid, which is already being noted in hospitals and Primary Care centers by the increase in cases and income, Valdivia assures that “the new variants have a high escape capacityboth to the antibodies generated with the vaccination and to those generated with the non-Omicron strains and even Omicron-1″. Based on the cases seen, the Ribera group specialist assures that “currently it is expected that most of the cases are caused by Omicron-2with a growing presence of strains subsequent to this one with even greater escape capacity”.

For his part, Delgado explains that the two predominant lineages in this wave “they present mutations that are related to the partial evasion of humoral immunity, therefore people who have a previous infection of Covid-19 as well as those who have been vaccinated can pass the disease”, although, he clarifies “the vaccines continue to offer a substantial protection against severe forms of the disease.

Complete vaccine schedule against Covid-19

Both specialists recommend that citizens receive the complete vaccination schedule. Delgado assures that “the majority of mild cases are self-diagnose with tests acquired in pharmacies or through an epidemiological link”.

“The most serious pictures appear in unvaccinated patients: they have more fever, the duration of the acute symptoms is longer and, in general, they have a higher risk of ending up in the Emergency Room for a face-to-face assessment of the symptoms”, explains Valdivia. “In the case of the general population that has received all vaccines, the cases are mostly mild, although an increase in admissions is observed, especially patients with the incomplete vaccinationolder or with high-risk pathologies, such as transplant recipients, people receiving chemotherapy or immunosuppressive treatments, cystic fibrosisDown syndrome over 40 years of age, which hinder an effective response to vaccination,” he adds.

Specialists in Preventive Medicine from the Ribera group point out that researchers and health organizations already agree that it will be fourth dose needed. “It only remains to determine the dates and the order of priority for the administration but, based on the information that comes from other European countries, it is expected that the start of the population vaccination campaign of this fourth dose will be carried out in october or novembercoinciding with the flu vaccination campaign,” they say.

“What is clear is that in the following strategy updates of vaccination, vaccination recommendations should be more personalizedto strengthen immunity in vulnerable patients because they are the ones with severe cases, those who end up hospitalized and the that can die due to Covid-19″, Delgado pointed out.

Four doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

They both remember, moreover, that it is important give the third dose in cases where two have been received and then the infection has been suffered. Specifically, after five months is when it is indicated. For the whole of the adult population, the recommendation, he assures, is administer four doses of vaccine: three initial doses and a fourth booster dose, even if the infection has passed, recommending, as in the previous case, to wait 5 months from the start of the infection until that fourth dose is administered, although from 28 days after the start of the infection, this booster dose can already be administered, he says.

Regarding the advice to try to avoid the spread of this new strain, which seems to be transmitted so easily, there is no news: use of mask in contact with vulnerable people and indoors, maintain frequent hand hygiene and avoid crowds and crowded events. “At the institutional level, citizens must continue to be informed to avoid excessive relaxation,” they add.