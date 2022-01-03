early 2022 with big discounts on OPPO headphones, smart bands and smartphones

2022 begins with a bang on Amazon: in addition to offers on Samsung UHD monitors, on the e-commerce portal managed by Andy Jassy you can also find OPPO headphones, smartband and smartphone with cuts up to 50%. Let’s see which devices are affected and until when they will remain available in promotion.

Amazon discounts on OPPO devices

OPPO Enco W12 , True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 Microphone, Touch Controls, Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistant, Android and iOS Compatibility, [Versione Italiana), White: 29,99 Euro

OPPO Band Style Tracker Smartwatch con Display AMOLED a Colori 1.1" 5ATM Carica Magnetica, Impermeabile 50m, Pedometro Fitness 2 Cinturini Cardiofrequenzimetro, Versione Italia, Colore Black: 39,99 Euro

OPPO Enco Air W32 Auricolari True Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, Ricarica Rapida, Cancellazione del rumore, Compatibilità Android e iOS, Padiglione In-Ear, IPX4, [Versione Italiana], White: 49.99 euros

OPPO Enco X wireless Bluetooth headphones True In-Ear Earphones Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Charging IP54 AAC SBC – Black: 99.99 Euro

OPPO 46 mm Smartwatch , AMOLED 1.91 "display, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, 1GB + 8GB, WiFi, Wear OS by Google, Android and iOS, VOOC Quick Charge Function, Black [Versione Italiana]: 199.99 euros

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G Smartphone, Qualcomm 765G, 6.43 " FHD + AMOLED display, 4 64MP cameras, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 4400mAh, Dual Sim, with OPPO Type-C data cable, [Versione Italiana], Starry Black: 329.99 Euros

These are not historical minimum prices, but still quite interesting discounts to start 2022 well. Amazon takes care of both sales and shipping, delivering the purchased product completely free of charge. But pay attention to the conclusion of the discounts, set for 11 January 2022.

In the meantime, the promotions on 5 iRobot robot vacuum cleaners continue.