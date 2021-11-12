Early Black Friday Amazon: what it is, how long it lasts and how it works

Missing just over 2 weeks until Black Friday and Amazon has decided to get off to a great start for this 2021 with two weeks full of offers even before entering the hottest one of the year. So much so that, starting from Monday November 8, the portal has launched a series of truly absurd offers, whose price cuts can easily exceed 50% of the original price!

The initiative is called “Early Black Friday”, e it will last 10 days, leading the way for the portal’s Black Friday 2021 offers. The beauty is that, unlike any forecast, this Early Black Friday is not to be underestimated at all, as it will offer you the opportunity to really buy many products at surprising prices, especially considering that the catalog of offers available boasts an amazing variety, which ranges from small everyday products to large appliances!

There really is room for everything, with brands involved from the likes of Xiaomi, Sony, Samsung, Rowenta, Oral-B, Huawei and more, and with discounts that vary, on average, between 25% and 60%, even touching 90% discount! To this, there are also half an infinite number of new discount coupons that can be activated directly on the product pages that will make them available, and freely available through the dedicated dedicated section of Amazon.

The beauty is that, unlike similar pre-Black Friday promotions, such as Amazon Prime Days, this Early Black Friday does not require any subscription to Amazon services to be exploited, and joining the offers will require nothing more than the simple navigation on the portal. In short, it is not necessary to be registered with Amazon Prime to be able to enjoy the exceptional Amazon discounts, even if the subscription to the service is still highly recommended.

How to follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2021

Prime customers have always been Amazon's favorites, and rightly so, since it is a subscription service, however it is worth pointing out that, even during Black Friday, Amazon users can enjoy some advantages, one on all 30 minutes early access to the "Lightning Deals". In addition to this, there are then the typical advantages offered by Amazon Prime which, especially in view of Christmas, can be particularly convenient. For example, we are talking about zero shipping costs, the guarantee of safety on shipments (never lost, and with the possibility of returning in case of damage), but also and above all the speed of receipt, allowing you to buy and receive the products in a few days, sometimes even in less than 24 hours! Furthermore, all of this has a ridiculous cost, that is just € 36 a year, you hate € 3.99 per month, with the ability to unsubscribe at any time. In addition, various services are included in the subscription such as excellent Amazon Prime Video, whose exclusive movies and TV series have long been among the favorites of anyone who loves to enjoy Netflix-style streaming services.

That said, below we offer you what are currently the most interesting Early Black Friday offers, in what is a list that, as you can imagine, will undergo many changes over the next 10 days. In any case, at present those proposed here are the truly unmissable groups of offers that Amazon is offering to its customers, and through which you can access the products with the highest and most convincing discounts.

