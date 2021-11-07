Tech

Early Deals – Corriere.it will start from 8 November

Photo of Kim Lee
On November 8 the first discounts of the long Black Friday of offers. And Amazon isn’t the only one to keep an eye on

For some years now it is an understatement to talk about Black Friday. That day of discounts born from a historical American tradition (here all the details) turned into a “party” that covers the whole month of November. And which is especially celebrated online. Here then is that from Black Friday (this year it will be November 26th) let’s move on to Black November, with many offers to keep an eye on on the largest e-commerce portals and beyond. And Amazon has also decided to anticipate its discounts, with a first appointment already in early November.

Is called Amazon
Early Black Friday Deal and theNovember 8 this first installment of Amazon discounts. Waiting to find out which products should be purchased from the largest ecommerce port in the world, we can also take a look at the offers of the other stores. Who are already starting to make proposals:
Euronics until November 26th I will discount (by a lot) one product every day. Here you will find the updated deals.
MediaWorld is already making offers that expire on November 10th. You can find them here.
Unieuro instead he put together the “Man Man” event which lasts until 11 November: here are the best discounts.

We try to guide you throughout Black November with our special which you can find at this link.

November 7, 2021

