Early detection in glaucoma controls 90% of cases

Patricia Gómez Pérez, specialist in glaucoma expert ophthalmology at Quirónsalud San José Hospital.

The glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in developed countries it is only behind cataract, although it is considered the first cause of irreversible blindness, since cataract offers a surgical solution. The prevalence of the disease is more than 3 percent in the general populationincreasing this percentage to 10 percent in those over 70 years of age.

On the occasion of World Glaucoma Daycelebrated on March 12, Patricia Gomez Perezspecialist in ophthalmology expert in glaucoma of the Hospital Quirónsalud San José points out that “glaucoma is a eye disease that progressively affects the optic nerve and causes alteration in the visual field of the patient, the final stage being blindness. The main risk factor for the disease is elevated intraocular pressure, although a higher incidence in patients treated with corticosteroidswhich mainly affects people over 40 years old and those with family background of glaucoma”.

“If the disease is detected in early stages, more than 90 percent of cases will be controlledHence the importance of regular ophthalmological check-ups for the entire population”, he highlights. Especially considering that glaucoma is a asymptomatic disease to advanced stagesso the patient, in most cases, is not aware that he suffers from it.

Once the disease is diagnosed, the patient will be offered the therapeutic options available: pharmacological, surgical and laser treatmentwith the aim of controlling its progress, maintaining a vision compatible with an active visual life.

Importance of early detection and patient follow-up

It is important the follow-up of patients at risk such as ocular hypertension and/or first-degree relatives of affected patients. All of them are recommended annual review at the ophthalmologist where eye pressure will be taken and a study of the optic nerve will be performed, performing a perimetry and a tomography of the optic nerve.

Although current treatment, both medical and surgical, can guarantee an acceptable quality of life in most glaucomas, it is still early detection very important of the disease because much of the therapeutic success will depend on the starting situation at the time of diagnosis.

“As glaucoma professionals, we aspire to broaden our knowledge of the disease, of the treatments and of the most scientifically recognized surgical techniques for the control of the disease and to be able to apply them to individualized needs in each patient”, concludes Gómez.



