Early diagnosis of hepatitis C, its ‘Achilles’ heel’

“The problem of hepatitis C it is not the type of treatment, but how to diagnose patients”. Jose Luis Callejahead of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Service at Hospital Puerta del Hierro in Madrid, in his presentation ‘Towards hospitals without viral hepatitis’, within the conference ‘Strategies for the elimination of viral hepatitis’, promoted by Gilead Spain and celebrated at the University of Seville. In addition, Calleja considers that ‘the Achilles heel‘ of liver disease is diagnose it early.

The expert stressed that “in a period of eight years, more than 150,000 patients have been treated with hepatitis C and, given this, it is difficult to find an action in health as relevant as this”. In addition, Calleja has assured that “treatments are already available that cure all patients with this pathology, hence the importance of putting the focus on how to diagnose patients who are infected in order to give them appropriate treatment”.

In this regard, the expert details that “in a retrospective study carried out between 2017 and 2019, reviewed by a group of Spanish hospitals, it is shown that, in the case of the C virus, 25 percent of the patients who arrive at the hospital have advanced liver disease. Likewise, he emphasizes that this, today, “the percentage is the same in any CCAA”. To which Calleja adds that “in 2018, three years after launching the hepatitis C treatments for chronic patients, almost 9 percent of these were decompensated at the time of treatment.”

For all these reasons, Calleja warns that “we are arriving late to treat patients with hepatitis C”. In this sense, he underlines that “in Spain there are still approximately 80,000 patients still untreated hepatitis Cof which about 25,000 patients may not be diagnosed”. Despite this, the Hepatitis C Screening Guide of the Ministry of Health “It continues to focus on risk factors and does not accept age as the sole criterion.”

For Calleja, “the only thing left is to try to ensure that there are no patients who pass through the hospital, that they are not diagnosed with hepatitis C and that all diagnoses of this disease can be treated.”

Elimination in hospitals of viral hepatitis

Regarding the actions of Calleja to address this problem, the expert proposes the following:

One-step diagnosis and reflex tests

Retrospective database search

Microelimination in the population in need of universal screening

Screening in patients with risk factors

Covid-19

Regarding the last point and taking into account everything experienced during the pandemic, Calleja emphasizes the “probability of having to screen the patients with Covid-19 since it still seems that there will still be some in the hospitals.” He assures that “the Ministry’s Guide specifically speaks that patients who are admitted for covid should be ruled out possible liver diseases.” Even so, Calleja regrets that “the reality is that, In most cases, this is not done.”

To end his speech, Calleja wanted to reflect on the fact that “Covid-19 is a good opportunity to treat the C virus, because people are more concerned about viruses now than before and the doses that will be administered of the vaccines will always they are a good opportunity to bring the health system closer to the people”. Calleja concludes by leaving the ‘open advantage’ to the “possibility of creating quick tests for him diagnosis of hepatitis Cjust as has been done for Covid-19 “.