Early disease detection is essential for well-being

Guatemala City, Apr 10 (AGN).- The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS), Through the Health Management System (Sigsa), a total of 5,625 cases of appendicitis were reported during 2021, for this reason it recommends early detection of this disease.

According to information from Mario García, a surgeon at the San Juan de Dios General Hospital, if this disease is not diagnosed in time, the appendix can perforate and cause peritonitis, which can cause death.

This is because the appendix is ​​a small, tube-shaped organ that sits between the small and large intestines and is located in the lower right part of the abdomen.

For his part, García shared that, among the most common ailments There is the inflammation known as acute appendicitis, which causes its obstruction, generates an increase in bacteria and inflammation.

Symptoms

This disease can be detected at the beginning of its appearance, but it is often confused with another disease, which is why the Health authorities indicate its symptoms:

  • pain in the pit of the stomach, can move around the navel and end in the lower right part of the abdomen
  • no relief with any type of medication
  • discomfort prevents sleeping or walking
  • lack of appetite
  • nausea and vomiting
  • fever and chills (may vary in some patients)
  • diarrhea or constipation, caused by slower intestinal transit.

In addition, many times the symptoms are often confused with urinary tract infection or ovarian cysts.

For this reason, the authorities recommend a medical check-up when presenting any of these symptoms, to detect the condition in a timely manner.

Finally, remember that the treatment is the removal of the appendix through surgery.

