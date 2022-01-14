early exit due to the sales of Vanguard, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Tech

early exit due to the sales of Vanguard, for an insider

According to the sources of well-known journalist and insider Tom Henderson, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the new game in the series slated for 2022, could exit earlier than expected for offset sales of Call of Duty Vanguard, deemed unsatisfactory by Activision.

According to Henderson, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be unveiled over the course of next summer. And so far, nothing strange given that it is the period in which the games of the series are usually announced.

However the insider also added that the new COD will be posted at October, where traditionally the games of the series come out in November, due to the lack of commercial success recorded by Vanguard. Furthermore, a “big” update for Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale, should also arrive immediately after launch.

Henderson is one of the most prolific insiders of the moment, with several tips turned out to be correct. However, we are still talking about indiscretions of which it is impossible at the moment to establish the truthfulness.

As mentioned above, Call of Duty games usually hit stores in November. There have been exceptions in the past, however, such as Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) which came out in October.

According to another rumor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode will be open world and procedural.

