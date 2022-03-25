Early reactions to Sonic 2 The Movie are mostly positive

There is less left for fans of Sega’s blue hedgehog to be able to enjoy Sonic 2 The Movie on the big screen, the direct sequel to a film adaptation that caught us by surprise considering the difficulty of transferring the original material to the cinema. Despite the fact that the Paramount Pictures film will be released on April 1 in Spain (a week later in the United States), there are certain lucky ones who have already been able to see the film for the first time thanks to press screenings and the first impressions they have shared on social networks could not be more positive.

Good news! #sonic2 is every bit as fun as the first one and the kidsll love it. The addition of Tails & Knuckles makes it feel more like Sonic. once again, @Jim Carrey is awesome as Robotnik, but this round, some of the other characters get some time to shine too. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/K1DrzCvOy2 Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 24, 2022

Good news! #SonicMovie2 is A LOT of fun – a much bigger, more action-driven film than the first Sonic w/ great jokes & plenty for longtime fans. Jim Carrey is next-level maniacal as Robotnik, but for me it’s all Sonic, Tails & Knuckles. That trio delivers a TON of heart & humor pic.twitter.com/agkgQ1kwFV Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 24, 2022

just saw #SonicTheHedgehog 2 and its a love letter to video game lovers. Had a ton of fun with it. Unlike a lot of blockbusters the 3rd act is bananas and the strongest of the film. @Jim Carrey reigns supreme. #sonic @sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/vlEckpuhgl Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) March 24, 2022

Keep in mind that the embargo on the criticism of sonic 2 the movie, although these first reactions will reassure more than one fan. Broadly speaking, most critics and influencers Those who have had early access to the film point out that the film is very funny, much bigger and that it has more action than the first installment. Erik Davis, critic at Fandango and member of Rotten Tomatoes, points out that Jim Carrey is fantastic in his role as Dr. Robotnikalthough the trio of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles “provides a TON of heart and humor” they steal the show in this film “with great jokes” and “lots of little references” for die-hard fans of the veteran video game saga. .

Sonic 2 The Movie has a post-credits scene

On the other hand, Chris Killian, critic of Comicbook, highlights the addition of Tails and Knuckles and, above all, invites fans to stay after the credits to see a scene that “blows their minds”. Nikki Novak, also from Fandango, comments that the film is “a love letter to video game lovers” and that “unlike many blockbusters, the third act is the strongest of the movie“. What do you think of these first reactions?