early release date for the fighting game on PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

It was arrives early: with a move not seen quite frequently in the world of video games, much less in this period, Sloclap anticipated the exit date of Sifu, who will therefore arriveFebruary 8, 2022, a few weeks earlier than previously announced.

We were in fact left at the release date announced at Gamescom 2021 for the Kung Fu based fighting game of Sloclap, an exclusive console on PS5 and PS4: it was supposed to arrive on February 22, but evidently something prompted the developers to to shift the release on February 8th. This “something” could be identified with a certain From Software game arriving on February 25th, which may have prompted the team to strategically shift their title at a less congested time.

However, that Elden Ring caused the move is just a guess, the fact is that Sifu will arrive earlier than expected and it is still great news. To find out more about this particular title, we refer you to the preview of the new game from the creators of Absolver, and the new release date is probably the “big announcement” that was indicated a few days ago by the team.