Early retirement in Medicine: increase in the contribution

Gabriel del Pozo, Tomás Toranzo and Enrique Fernández.

The social agents do not allow their demands on the early retirement of health professionals, and some, such as the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), have recently updated their proposals to make regulations more flexible by reason of activity. The keys, again, are found in the reduction coefficients and the contribution of professionals to maintain the full pension.

Sources from the CESM itself highlight the difficulties of many medical professionals in accessing the maximum pension, among which they cite the ‘delay’ in accessing the world of work (in the best of cases, age 26) and the concatenation of temporary contract.

“What we ask for is a flexible retirement due to activitywhich would go like that of any employee, ”they argue to Medical Writing from the medical confederation.

The ‘key’ to open this path is found in article 206 of the General Social Security Lawwhich establishes that the minimum age of access to the retirement pension “may be lowered by royal decree in those groups or professional activities whose jobs are of an exceptionally arduous, toxic, dangerous or unhealthy nature”.

Review of reduction coefficients for doctors

The defense of CESM and other unions of the danger associated with health work due to close contact with sick people and biological and chemical agents. Added to this, highlights the medical confederation, the current 24 hour guard systemwhich are not considered effective working time for retirement.

The application of the corresponding age reduction coefficients does not currently allow doctors to access the retirement pension with a less than 52 years. However, as detailed by CESM, “if this profession were to be established as ‘risky’there would be no other option but to leave open the option of voluntary retirement, which implies, with the law in hand, a additional quote”.

“To maintain 100 percent of the pension, you need 38 years listedbut that is why our proposal is due to activity as other groups have”, they conclude.