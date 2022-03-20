early to talk about the fifth wave, but high incidence of cases in Centrosud

Over 477 thousand cases in one week (+ 30.2%) According to the Gimbe analysis, the new updated data recorded over 477 thousand cases in the last 7 days (13-19 March), compared to just under 332 thousand in the previous week (6-12 March), with an increase of 30.2%. The swab positivity rate exceeded 15% and the number of currently positives rose from just over 971,000 on March 10 to 1,147,519 on March 19.

Greater ascent in the younger groups “The increase – underlines Cartabellotta – concerns all age groups with a greater rise in the younger groups: in particular 10-19 years and then 0-9 years. The increase in cases, at the moment, is not homogeneous in the various Regions. The 7-day incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants is higher in those of Centrosud: Umbria (1,674), Puglia (1,206), Calabria (1,142), Marche (1,135), Basilicata (1,061), Lazio (995), Abruzzo ( 971), Tuscany (920). While viral circulation is lower in Piedmont (409), Lombardy (502), Emilia Romagna (506). Differences which, inevitably – underlines Cartabellotta – make the national data hard to generalize “.

There are several causes for the increase in cases There are several causes of this increased viral circulation: relaxation of the population and relaxation of measures, progressive spread of the more contagious Omicron BA.2 variant, decrease in vaccine protection against infection, persistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities. Hence the risk of new pressure on hospitals.

The shelters are up but still no sign of overload “At the moment there are no signs of overload even if the number of beds occupied in the medical area has begun to rise slightly: from 8,234 on March 12 to 8,319 on March 19. Those in intensive care have remained stable for a few days at around 470, while admissions have stabilized at 40-42 per day and are showing signs of recovery. All initial signs of impact, albeit limited – says Cartabellotta – on hospitals by the increase in new cases “.

The Omicron 2 variant prevails in the Northwest And finally, speaking of the new variant, the president of the Gimbe Foundation notes that the flash survey of the Higher Institute of Health reveals, as of March 7, a prevalence of Omicron 2 at 44%. “However – says Cartabellotta – the data are difficult to interpret because in the Northwest Regions, where the virus circulates less, the prevalence of Omicron 2 is higher (68%), while it is lower (32%) in the South where it is found. greater viral circulation “.