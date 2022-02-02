Earn 700 euros a month by mining Bitcoin with a Tesla Model 3

The new economic trend of the moment is the cryptocurrency . Between Bitcoin and Ethereum, the new currency is now spreading on a large scale. Even the automotive world is not exempt: just think of when Elon Musk declared that Tesla would accept payments in Bitcoin, only to take a step back. And the story that has risen to prominence in the last few hours has to do with one Tesla . The main character is Siraj Raval , since 2018 owner of a Model 3 which apparently manages to earn 800 dollars (about 700 euros) a month by collecting cryptocurrencies thanks to its electric sedan .

TESLA MODIFIED FOR MINING: HERE’S HOW

To do this, Raval obviously had to carry out changes substantial to his Model 3. In fact, he connected the GPU (the graphics processing unit of video cards) to the Tesla’s electric motor, of which he then also modified the internal computer, connecting it to his personal Mac, a Mini M1. And so the operation of miningwhich in jargon indicates the “extraction” of Bitcoins.

THE QUESTION OF ENERGY COSTS

However, a doubt has been raised. In fact, mining operations, rather than the tool used, must take into account how much the energy necessary to carry out that operation has come to cost. In practice, it is always necessary to calculate whether the energy costs exceed the anticipated earnings from the extraction. Because if it were so, logically, there would be no convenience.

HERE’S WHERE THE “TRICK” IS

Raval said he earned about 700 euros per month without having calculated the energy costs. Where’s the trick? It was Tesla herself who came to Raval’s rescue. Or rather, her policy. The one that for the first customers provided for free refills for life. Evidently, Raval was among those lucky ones who were able to take advantage of this advantage in 2018. So when his Model 3 makes him earn money by mining Bitcoins, he doesn’t have to worry about eliminating the cost of energy spent.

