Earn bitcoin while you play or spend it when you watch: new tool for streamers

The streamers Twitch, YouTube or other platforms will be able to accept tips or donations in bitcoin (BTC) without incurring high transaction fees to followers who support their content. To do this, users can now use Zebedee’s new tool, called ZBD Streamer, created so that the public can encourage gamers who play live.

The bitcoin-based gaming company decided to enter the economy of content creators. This with the idea that streamerslike Coscu, the most famous of Argentina, or the world famous Ninja (Tyler Blevins), can easily earn BTC.

For this, they launched the new ZBD Streamer tool with which they promote the creation of circular economies of bitcoin. It is about promoting the use of BTC among the members of a community, making it possible for everyone to earn and spend without paying extra fees.

Advertising

From now on, users who want to tip their favorite content creators can simply scan a QR code and send the amount in bitcoin they want. To do so, they will need to use a wallet with Lightning support.

The amount to send can be freely selected starting from a sat (smallest unit of BTC), according to what was published in the statement published on the official Zebedee blog.

Bitcoin continues to integrate into the world of gamers

When a person tips a content creator, the ZBD Streamer tool will immediately trigger a customizable animation mid-stream. It will be a GIF in which the amount of the tip will be visible, who sent it and a message from the person who tipped the creator in BTC (if you added one).

Advertising

“In that way, the audience is not only using bitcoin to support the content they find interesting, but also inviting others to use it,” the statement added.

The streamers they can now express in bitcoin how much or how little their community is valuing the content they are creating. Source: zebedee blog.

An idea of ​​how the community can base its economy on bitcoin is offered by the car racing game ZBD Cart. In it, the sponsors of each race assign an amount in bitcoin to award a prize to the winner. Then, BTC earned can be used to tip and improve the gaming community.

Place your static QR code on your stream, allowing your viewers to simply scan it with a Lightning wallet and tip you directly. You then add the suggestion animation widget to your stream settings, which determines where animations and messages from your audience are displayed. Zebedee’s statement.

ZBD Streamer it is a free tool and works on all platforms streaming like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live or any other, as long as it is live, as reported by the company.

Advertising

Also, with the Zebedee tool creators have the opportunity to be more independentThey won’t need to resort to YouTube or Twitch payments or use a third-party service like Patreon to fund their streams. Rather, you will be able to collect donations and fund your streams without the need for middlemen.

As CriptoNoticias reported earlier this month, Zebedee relaunched its ZBD Lightning wallet as a gaming app. With it, he reported that he took the big step of “integrating into gaming applications so seamlessly that gamers won’t even notice.”