Earn Bitcoins by playing in AR with the Fold app

We all know Niantic, the US software company that developed and made Pokémon Go. This is a free-to-play video game based on geo-localized augmented reality with GPS that aims to catch Pokémon. Today’s news, however, does not concern these yellow monsters, but an app that will allow you to earn rewards in Bitcoin. The model is very similar because it also uses augmented reality. But it is prizes and cryptocurrencies that appear. The application is Fold AR and is still in beta. It was born from a partnership between Fold, famous for its VISA debit card that rewards in Bitcoin, and Niantic. Let’s find out the details of this novelty together.

Fold AR is the app that allows you to earn Bitcoins by playing

Fold AR was born from the collaboration between Fold and Niantic. The special feature is that in a fun way the user can explore the augmented reality, trying to find as many Bitcoins as possible and thus increase his profit. Here’s how Will Reeves, CEO of Fold described this application:

“Anyone can use ours app to earn Bitcoin and other rewards by exploring the world around them. It has always been important to us to make it easy for anyone to participate in the Bitcoin economy, regardless of education or technical experience“.

Today we’re excited to announce our partnership with @NianticLabs to build the bitcoin metaverse. Every 10 minutes a new block will spawn around you; accumulate as much bitcoin as possible w / o getting rekt. Experience rolls out this week. HFGR: https://t.co/XiBnNcg7mU – Fold⚡️ (@fold_app) November 23, 2021

Also Meghan Hughes, chief marketing of AR from Niantic spoke about this new application and the collaboration, it would seem winning, with Fold:

“We see a future where our platform technology and AR tools pave the way for new entertainment experiences and games, connected to the real world, always help us push the boundaries of technology and allow us to incubate some of our deepest thoughts. bold, but we see incredible opportunities in multiple categories, including the payments. Working with Fold, who has always been at the forefront of making B.itcoin, is a perfect collaboration for Niantic and a great use case for augmented reality“.

What rewards are available with Folder AR

The initiative, inaugurated yesterday, was only open to some users who own the Fold Visa debit card. In this way by testing the application, in the meantime, they will be able to win several awards and special rewards in Bitcoin thanks to augmented reality. But what are the rewards available with this game? This was revealed by the company which explained in an official note:

“Prizes include satoshi (the smallest unit of bitcoin, think cents per dollar), extra spins to get more rewards on the Fold Card, time extensions to stay longer in the game and orange pills to protect you from harmful surprises. Be careful, as shitcoins and poison pills are in your midst threatening to take away your hard earned bitcoins. Have fun getting rich“.