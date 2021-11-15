earn crypto while watching Netflix

You ever thought of to gain simply browsing between web pages? From today it is not a dream, it is called CryptoTag. This app allows you to receive Bitcoin in comfort without having to do anything. Available for smartphones and PCs, it is a really interesting solution. Let’s find out all the details and where to download it.

Bitcoin: mine cryptocurrencies with CryptoTag

After the recent news that at the cinema you can pay in Bitcoin, comes another that will increase our income. CryptoTag it is none other than one application available at download both for systems Android that for iOS. It also works on PC through the use of a browser ad hoc that it can undermine the cryptocurrencies while browsing online. Basically, a special one algorithm starts the process mining for cryptocurrency Monero. In the meantime, you can also watch a TV series, play online, chat on social media or continue shopping in your favorite online shop. Once the process is complete, you will be able to request the payment of what will happen in Bitcoin.

But what makes it so special CryptoTag? Let’s have them explain it directly developers who have thought about this browser unique in the world capable of doing earn Bitcoin without lifting a finger:

“A solution of innovative navigation which combines the web technologies more innovative with the exclusive algorithm of mining incorporated. CryptoTab is the world’s first browser with mining capabilities. Earn money Bitcoin watching videos, chats or online games. Join the community beyond 25 million users all over the world that already take advantage of CryptoTab Browser“.

The peculiarity is that CryptoTag uses systems bot that allow the user to undermine automatically there cryptocurrency generating earnings which will then be converted to Bitcoin. According to what was declared by those who tested this app, we are talking about a sum that goes from 5 to 30 dollars of earnings per day.

Start using CryptoTag it’s very simple. Once downloaded the app from the official website, by choosing the compatible version with your device, you will have to log into creating a new account or by connecting with the one you are using for Google, Facebook or Twitter. Be careful though because this option will keep your earnings as a digital wallet, requires theupgrade at the premium version.