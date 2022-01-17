Earnings Q4 take center stage; the cyclicals might do better than the others

Q4 earnings will test companies’ profitability as costs rise

Economically sensitive sectors should do better than techs

After focusing on inflation and monetary policy over the past few months, investors will likely now turn their attention to the upcoming Q4 earnings after the official start of the season on Friday.

Analysts expect earnings to exceed previous estimates by 20% with potential increases of 25% -30%. However, cyclical sectors (,,, and) could grow between 95% and 100% as the economy accelerates.

Stocks, on the other hand, should see a lower performance. This market paradigm shift is expected to continue over the next few quarters.

Value stocks could be in the lead… if Treasury yields continue to rise

We expect cyclical rotation to pick up momentum, with earnings from value sectors outperforming growths, which tend to lag behind in times of economic expansion. For starters, cycle-sensitive sectors are probably best prepared to cope with the highest in four decades, which rose 7% year-on-year in December, the highest since 1982.

Value stocks have lagged behind in favor of fast-rising techs, especially during the pandemic lockdowns, when COVID-19 had spread around the world before the introduction of vaccines. These stocks have been neglected, becoming cheaper as a result even as the market caps of the famous mega-cap tech companies have become increasingly exaggerated.

Now, with the reduction of lockdowns in the US and other countries, the impending rise in borrowing costs due to rising interest rates should weigh on companies whose valuations are already high.

Although, and they all managed to rally on Friday, the mega-cap ended the week lower.

At the sector level, energy stocks jumped more than 5% on the week, clear winners, even if it was due more to a reduction in oil production levels than to factors related to the economy. The only other sector in the green on a weekly basis was that of, + 0.16%. Tech stocks fell 0.1%, outperforming the remaining sectors in the red, including those sensitive to the economy.

Also on Friday, major US banks such as (NYSE :), (NYSE 🙂 and (NYSE 🙂 posted Q4 earnings. As expected, each beat estimates ahead of Fed hikes, but overall investors were and stocks finished the week mixed.

Notably, JPMorgan tumbled 6% after the bank’s chief financial officer said rising expenses, including compensation inflation, are likely to prevent the bank from hitting its 17% target for returns on equity. We had expected JPMorgan to decline after the report, albeit based on the.

Will the cyclical rotation increase in the new week? If US Treasury yields continue to rise, this will benefit value stocks.

Treasury yields hit their highest since January 17, 2020, before COVID weighed on the US equity market on Friday. Higher yields come from the sale of Treasuries, whose falling prices increase the difference with the payout. Rising yields as a result of investors selling Treasuries, whose falling prices raise the payout level, is an important indicator of rising rates, with investors leaving bonds with current yields in favor of debt. future rulers with a higher payout.

Rates extended a new peak in the uptrend, but met resistance at the 200-strong WMA.

Surprisingly, the fell after the highest annual CPI index reading in 40 years, although it recovered on Friday.

The USD found support at the 100 DMA but encountered resistance at the bottom of the ascending channel it fell through after breaching the 50 DMA upon the completion of a descending triangle.

The fell for the second day in a row, even as the dollar weakened.

The is unchanged after rising on Friday following confirmation of resistance on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency appears to have completed a move back to a sizable head and shoulders peak, which includes a Death Cross, with the DMA at 50 crossing below the DMA at 200. The reversal pattern is $ 30,000, putting it well on its way to an even more important climax.

Oil production is lagging behind, both in OPEC + countries and in the United States, bringing the price up 1% from its peak on October 26, itself a maximum since October 13, 2014. However, this does not mean that there is no risk to oil prices.

WTI closed off the intraday high on Friday, having met resistance at the October-November highs, with a potential transformation into a complex head and shoulders peak.