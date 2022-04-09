Ears, head and stomach are affected. With Omicron 2 the symptoms change

It is a common story of many sick people: the symptoms of Covid are widening. Those now considered classic, such as dry cough, high fever, and loss of taste and smell, fade or are accompanied by other ailments. Severe headache but in some cases also stomach ache, cold, exhaustion, pains. Someone has a bad ear. What happens is clearly seen by family doctors, who still treat dozens of patients infected with the virus in their studies.

The curve of the epidemic is going down but very slowly. Today, it is towed by Omicron 2, which has become prevalent in our country, as explained yesterday by the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro. That is, it represents 80% of cases. The rest is Omicron 1. Then “there is also the hypothesis in the process of confirming the presence of the sub-lineage Xe”, says Brusaferro. This is not a new variant, the experts specify, but a recombination of Omicron 1 and 2. It could be 10% more contagious but there are still no certainties and for now it is causing few cases. And yesterday in Reggio Calabria the “Xj” was isolated for the first time, another recombination.

The change in symptoms could be related to Omicron. The British health service has lengthened the list of Covid-induced ailments a lot. Fatigue, stuffy nose, loss of appetite were introduced to persistent cough and fever. In short, there are many signs that should lead to a swab. “The symptoms have now varied considerably. It is closer to those of flu, sometimes the fever is not high, there is a cold – explains Alberto Chiriatti, family doctor from Ostia -. In these three months I have seen at least 300 cases, no one went to the hospital. Now I have to visit two unvaccinated positive seniors and I’m worried. ” The changes are also observed in Veneto, in Padua, in the office of another family doctor, Domenico Crisarà. “I have cases of people with stomach ache, but also someone who still loses sense of smell or taste. Let’s say that symptoms that seemed secondary in the previous waves are now more evident. Perhaps because the fever has subsided a little. There are many. One thing is certain, the numbers are not going down much yet, I have more or less the same positive clients as last year “.

Anna Teresa Palamara, who directs Infectious Diseases, of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità says that the symptoms need to be investigated. “However, we must take one thing into account – he explains – In the first phase we were very focused on severe cases of pneumonia, on people who had important multi-organ compromises. Going forward, we had diagnostic tools at our disposal that made it possible to identify many more cases of infected people who, also thanks to vaccines, were paucisymptomatic. This is why we were able to look at and describe less frequent symptoms more carefully “. That is, those who do not end up in hospital but suffer from the disease at home, sometimes with few ailments, in some cases with more important problems. “Then, with the advent of Omicron – says Palamara – with the increase in the circulation of the virus, the number of infected people has grown a lot and so our attention to all the symptoms has also increased. Maybe at the beginning the mother of a small child with a bit of fever and diarrhea did not swab, but now he did “. So the broad symptomatology could also have been in the past months but was not taken into consideration.

Palamara claims that there are no major differences in symptoms between Omicron 1 and 2. There is debate as to whether the two variants are less violent than the previous ones. “We know that Omicron has a greater propensity to replicate in the upper airways. This has two consequences: it is transmitted more and effectively activates the immune responses in the mucous membranes of the upper airways. This helps to make it arrive with less effectiveness in the deep ones. But when we do these analyzes we must not forget that Omicron, fortunately, came at a time when the vast majority of people were protected by the vaccine. Its contribution was fundamental “.