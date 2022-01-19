https://it.sputniknews.com/20220118/la-terra-come-marte-linterno-del-pianeta-si-raffredda-piu-velocemente-di-quanto-previsto-14669609.html

Earth as Mars: the interior of the planet cools faster than expected

Earth’s molten interior is cooling at a faster rate than previously predicted, scientists now warn our planet could become a barren rock like Mars or Mercury sooner than expected.A new study has looked at the thermal conductivity of minerals forming the boundary between Earth’s iron-nickel outer core and the molten fluid lower mantle above it, the research was published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.In their research, Radiative Thermal Conductivity of Single Crystal Bridgmanite at the Boundary Between the core and the mantle with implications for the Earth’s thermal evolution, scientists reveal that the bridgmanite mineral could conduct heat from the core to the surface. To accomplish this, the team, led by ETH experimental mineral physics professor Motohiko Murakami of Zurich, Switzerland, and his colleagues at the Carnegie Institution for Science have developed a sophist or measurement system. They irradiated a single crystal of bridgmanite with pulsed lasers to measure its thermal conductivity in the laboratory, under conditions of pressure and temperature that simulate those of the interior of the Earth. “This measurement system allowed us to demonstrate that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times higher than assumed, “Murakami said. The results led them to determine that the core-mantle boundary was able to dispense so much heat that the Earth’s cooling was accelerating much faster than expected. While about 4.5 billion years ago, when our planet formed, the surface of the Earth at extreme temperature cooled. However, the enormous thermal energy emanating from inside the Earth drives dynamic processes, such as mantle convection, plate tectonics, and volcanism.The flow of liquid metal in the earth’s outer core generates electric currents, while the rotation of our own planet on its axis causes these electric currents to form a magnetic field extending around it, which is vital for sustaining life on Earth, as without it, we would be exposed to high amounts of radiation from the Sun. For example, the planet Mars has no flowing liquid metal in its core, its weak magnetic field likely allows its atmosphere to be stripped of solar winds, rendering it uninhabitable. There remains the question of how fast the Earth is cooling down and how long it might take. be necessary for this process, to put the lid on these heat-driven processes. When the results of the recent study were released, the team of scientists revealed that the cooling process inside the earth may have accelerated. When it cools, bridgmanite turns into a mineral called post-perovskite, which is even more so. thermally conductive. He added: “We still don’t know enough about these types of events to determine their timing.”

