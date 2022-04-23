Earth Day: Celebrities who promote the care of the planet

Today, April 22, marks the International Earth Daya date that has been celebrated since 1970.

The purpose of this commemoration is to raise awareness of humanity on the problems generated by overpopulation, pollution, biodiversity conservation and other environmental concerns.

In the world there are many people who have come together to carry messages of awareness of caring for the Earth, even personalities from the world of entertainment promote care for it.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Alba are some of those celebrities who have been working on this issue. However, we will mention other celebrities who pursue the same goal.

– Natalie Portman: The actress, activist and psychologist is a faithful promoter of environmental conservation and the adoption of clean energy.

The famous takes advantage of any space to denounce the practices of the meat industry and its environmental consequences and of course with animals.

– Adrian Grenier: The American actor and director promotes sustainability through design, art, video and culture. Call people to read, see and buy green things.

-Jessica Alba: She is one of the co-founders of “The Honest Company”, organization that offers all-natural, plant-based baby diapers and non-toxic household cleaning products. Everything used is 100% recyclable and renewable.

– Leonardo Dicaprio: He created his own environmental organization (“Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation”), which covers various topics such as the protection of animal life, renewable energy and climate change.

– Ashley Benson: She is one of the celebrities who supports Oceana, an international organization that works to protect the ocean.

