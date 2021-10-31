Earth fever rises another 3 degrees, the planet is in danger of collapse

From the greenhouse effect to global warming, the leap dates back to the 19th century but with the worsening caused by “human activities” science has been warning about climate change for decades. Alarms that have met with skepticism or that have been ignored because “business is business” and the countries have looked to their own growth whatever, that is, also polluting a lot, taking little account of the consequences for the planet. And here it is by dint of burning fossil fuels in transport, energy, industry, agriculture we have reached a concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that has never been higher in two million years (it reached 419 parts per million last May and was 400 in 2015), to suffer natural disasters, from floods to droughts, fires to the melting of glaciers and the polar ice cap, unprecedented. No area of ​​the planet is saved. Looking into our home, the recent Catania flood disaster is just the latest example of an extreme weather event.

40 billion tons of greenhouse gases emitted

Today in the world we emit 40 billion tons of greenhouse gases a year and we are on the trajectory of an average temperature increase of 3.3 degrees centigrade compared to 1880 levels, recalls the scientist Sandro Fuzzi, of Isac Cnr, who is also one of the main authors of Working group I of the UN panel of experts (IPCC).

The last time the Earth experienced such a high concentration of Co2 “was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3 degrees warmer and the sea level was 10-20 meters higher. now. And there were almost 8 billion people, ”the Finnish secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization (UN Agency) recalled recently, Petteri Taalas of Finland.

Rising sea levels

All the most important indicators of the climate system (atmosphere, oceans, ice) are changing at a speed never observed in the last centuries and millennia, some phenomena already underway are irreversible such as the rising of the seas, which occurred at a speed never seen before. over the past 3,000 years. In short, the world’s leading authority on climate science (the United Nations intergovernmental group of experts in climate change – IPCC) leaves no room for uncertainty. And with them is almost the entire scientific community. But there is still room to lower this fever, nothing is lost yet to stop global warming. But there is little time.

By 2050, greenhouse gases must be eliminated

The solution to remain at +1.5 (the best target established by the Paris Agreement of 2015) experts have indicated for some time and updated: a rapid (within 8 years now) halving (up to zero in 2050) and on a large scale of greenhouse gases (Co2, methane and nitrogen dioxide), those we emit for example with polluting means of transport or using energy produced from coal and oil, which capture heat and raise the temperature of the soil and oceans. Heat that is partly stored by forests and seas but scientists warn of the risk that “these reservoirs” may not make it by 2100.

Climate disasters as a consequence

These numbers translate into floods, droughts, fires, storms, with consequences on our daily life and the fate of some populations (from migration to health problems, food and hygiene shortages). But that can greatly affect world economies, with losses of several points of GDP due to climate damage. It is now time to decide whether to postpone further interventions and continue to risk or make a truly clear change that saves the Planet.

