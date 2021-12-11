Tech

Earth had a second sun, which killed the dinosaurs

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

A recent theory presents a star formation model that predicts that each star had a sibling at birth. This of course also applies to our Sun which according to some scientists may have had an alien twin. But that’s not all, that mysterious star may have been responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.

“We ran a series of statistical models to see if we could explain the relative populations of young single and binary stars of all separations in the Perseus molecular cloud, and the only model capable of reproducing the data was one in which all stars they initially form as wide rails, ”said Berkeley astronomer Steven Stahler.

Wide tracks mean the second star isn’t right around the corner here. So where would ours be?

stars

John Owens / EyeEmGetty Images

One of the hypotheses that have been made states that this twin would occasionally return to visit us, and would coincide with the cycle of extinctions that occurred on the planet every 27 million years (including that of dinosaurs).

According to the theory our Sun would have taken all the energy, while its double would be a much weaker brown dwarf. A bit like those stories of the evil twin brother locked up in the attic by his parents. Here we hope you will not come back to see us too soon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Riot Games has brought all its games to the Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

November 4, 2021

Unieuro’s best offers for Black Friday until December 2nd

2 weeks ago

Audi RS3 (2021): let’s try the Beauty that derives from Beast | Video

5 days ago

How to redeem a Secret Gift on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button