Earth had a second sun, which killed the dinosaurs

A recent theory presents a star formation model that predicts that each star had a sibling at birth. This of course also applies to our Sun which according to some scientists may have had an alien twin. But that’s not all, that mysterious star may have been responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.

“We ran a series of statistical models to see if we could explain the relative populations of young single and binary stars of all separations in the Perseus molecular cloud, and the only model capable of reproducing the data was one in which all stars they initially form as wide rails, ”said Berkeley astronomer Steven Stahler.

Wide tracks mean the second star isn’t right around the corner here. So where would ours be?

John Owens / EyeEm

One of the hypotheses that have been made states that this twin would occasionally return to visit us, and would coincide with the cycle of extinctions that occurred on the planet every 27 million years (including that of dinosaurs).

According to the theory our Sun would have taken all the energy, while its double would be a much weaker brown dwarf. A bit like those stories of the evil twin brother locked up in the attic by his parents. Here we hope you will not come back to see us too soon.

