Earth has just been “visited” by an asteroid

Since we have seen Don’t Look Up, Netflix movie starring Leonardo di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, we are all more on the alert regarding the asteroids.









But we must be careful, and reduce the risk. The possibility that our Earth will soon be hit by an asteroid are, according to scientists, remote. And indeed tonight one passed us by and we didn’t even notice it: and to say that we could have observed it with a small amateur telescope. But never mind: it’s not the first time this has happened, and it probably won’t be the last either.

The asteroid in the night

Last night, at 22.51 Italian time, a large cosmic stone has grazed the Earth. It is a asteroid with a diameter of approx one kilometer, therefore two and a half times the size of the Empire State Building, the famous skyscraper in New York often used as a comparison to make sense of the size of asteroids.

(7482) 1994 PC1 – this is the name of the asteroid – it shot past us at a speed relative to the Earth of 20 kilometers per second. His journey was being watched by NASA’s Jet Propulsionary Laboratory (Jpl).

But what does it mean that it touched us? How close has it actually passed to Earth? In astronomy, the term “touch” has a very different meaning from what we use: the asteroid last night in fact passed at a distance of 1.93 million kilometers from Earth. Definitely a safe distance, if we think that it is five times that between our planet and the Moon. But still very close, if we think of other asteroids traveling in our Solar System.

The story of (7482) 1994 PC1

Unlike Don’t Look Up, where the asteroid Dibiasky is discovered six months before impact, the asteroid that came by for a visit last night is an old acquaintance of NASA and the astronomical world.

And it can also be understood from its name, which contains the year of its discovery: the 1994. The scientist who first spotted it is named Robert McNaught, and he worked for the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Since then the asteroid has been constantly monitored, so much so that its trajectory was calculated with a minimum margin of error: 133 kilometers, which in astronomical terms are a trifle.

The scientists then tried to reconstruct the past of (7482) 1994 PC1: by examining old satellite photographs and images collected by telescopes, they were able to track down the asteroid as early as 1974. Additional data that made it possible to trace such an accurate trajectory.

It is not the first time that this trajectory has brought (7482) 1994 PC1 close to Earth. The last close passage is from January 17, 1933, 89 years ago. The distance was then 1.1 kilometers. The next step is scheduled for January 18, 2105: who knows what the Earth he will see will be, if it is still blue, green and luxuriant.

But scientists do not stop studying this celestial body, which belongs to the S-type asteroids, characterized by a stony composition made mainly of silicates such as nickel, iron and magnesium. They are also the ones who, together with the sun, could be responsible for the presence of water on Earth.