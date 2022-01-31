Earth photos taken by a North Korean rocket launched into space

North Korea conducted a new test with its own intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Sunday, posting two very similar photos of Earth taken from space to demonstrate the successful launch. The images show part of the Korean peninsula and mainland China. The North Korean regime later confirmed the launch of the Hwasong-12 type missile, the seventh since the beginning of the year and further demonstration of the progress achieved in the development and management of ballistic tests.

The United Nations has long banned North Korea from carrying out ballistic and nuclear tests, but the North Korean regime has shown over the years that it does not comply with the bans despite heavy economic sanctions imposed for their violation.

Prior to the North Korean announcements, the new launch was confirmed by the governments of South Korea and Japan. It is estimated that the IRBM reached a maximum altitude of around 2 thousand kilometers, and then fell back about 800 kilometers away from its starting base. Parts of the missile later ended up in the waters off Japan.

Quick and dirty reconstruction of today’s #NorthKorea IRBM #missile test.

Going from a flown #lofted trajectory with ~ 2000 km apogee and ~ 800 km range (yellow), I get a theoretical maximum range in the order of ~ 4300 km (white) for this missile. pic.twitter.com/WgW9N5HoYS – Dr Marco Langbroek ???????????? x3 #vaccinate (@Marco_Langbroek) January 30, 2022

As this was a demonstration launch, for the IRBM it was privileged to reach a high altitude instead of a wide range.

According to the calculations, following a standard trajectory the missile should be able to cover a distance of about 4 thousand kilometers, managing to reach various objectives, including the US territories of Guam, in the western Pacific Ocean. The North Korean state agency KCNA confirmed the launch and claimed that the trajectory was maintained “taking into account the security of neighboring countries”.

According to various analysts and experts from North Korea, Sunday’s test was carried out to verify the functioning and reliability of some of the missile’s on-board systems, and not for a new demonstration of the progress achieved by the regime. A confirmation of this hypothesis seems to be given by the fact that the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, was not present at the time of the launch. Usually these events are seen as an important opportunity for propaganda, its absence could therefore indicate the fact that there was no certainty about the outcome of the test.

The Hwasong-12 missiles can be equipped with nuclear warheads, another technology on which North Korea is continuing to test, despite sanctions by the international community. Launches with these types of missiles had been suspended after the announcement of a moratorium decided in 2018 to coincide with the meetings between Kim Jong-un and then US President Donald Trump. However, the suspension of missile tests had lasted less than a year, due to a new rapid deterioration in relations between the two countries.

The new launch took place a few weeks after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, one of the most important events of 2022. In South Korea, political elections are also scheduled for next March, usually accompanied by strong propaganda about the question of the Korean peninsula politically divided in two. North Korea has every interest in showing its progress in the military to remain relevant in the international context and restart any nuclear negotiations.