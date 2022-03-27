Earth swallow me! The most memorable celebrity roles in history

be a celebrity it is not an easy task. Fame, the siege of fans and paparazzi, added to the constant exposure that today’s social networks provide, make the artists are in the center of attention 24/7.

That is why when the stars make a mistake it is impossible to hide it, becoming viral in a matter of seconds. Messages sent by mistake, falls in public places, repeated dresses or white lies they have blushed our stars, who on more than one occasion have had to apologize.

of the historical “Fuck, shit!” by Mirtha Legrand when they made her repeat a speech over and over again on her show the day she María Amuchástegui (gym teacher) let out flatulence live (sinking his career forever), going through the fall of jennifer garner at an Oscars in 2006, there is a memorable history of blunders within the industry. In this note, we remember eight big papers and how their protagonists were successful.

Jennifer Lawrence tripped when she was going upstairs in search of her award at an Oscars ceremony shutterstock

“And the Oscar goes to… Jennifer Lawrence” , said the presenter of the acclaimed award back in 2013 while the winner was surprised by the recognition. However, her emotion, her nerves and her long Dior dress played tricks on her. Going on stage, she was chosen as best actress for The bright side of life got tangled up in the glamorous tail of the design and He starred in one of the most remembered falls in history. Although it was one of his first experiences in this ceremony, Lawrence reacted quickly and stood up like a lady to receive his well-deserved award. “You guys are standing up because you feel bad that I fell down and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you.” , confessed before an audience that gave her a standing ovation. Behind the scenes, the interpreter acknowledged that when she was falling she slipped a bad word (“Fuck”) and clarified: “Look at my dress. I think I stepped on it and they waxed the stairs on top of it.” However, that was not the only time that Lawrence experienced a paper of such magnitude. A year later, he fell to his knees again at the same ceremony although this time it was not seen by many people, since it happened before entering the red carpet. Of course, the image was immortalized thanks to the lens of the photographers present at the scene.

Although 140 characters may not seem like much, they can be enough for a big blunder, especially when it comes to a celebrity with millions of followers. An emblematic case is that of Charlie Sheen; the famous and controversial actor who accidentally revealed his phone number on the little bird’s social network. What happened? According to his testimony, the protagonist of Two and a Half Men He wanted to send a private message to his friend, Justin Bieber, and clicked wrong. That was how his more than five million followers at the time were able to read the tweet that said: “310-954-7277 Call me bro. C.” . According The New York PostAfter this error, Sheen’s cell phone received more than 1,800 messages per minute, so he immediately had to change his number.

Natalie Portman lived a tremendous role when her dress played a trick on her during a dinner with Barack Obama GROSBY GROUP

If there is something that characterizes Natalie Portman, it is her low profile. Throughout his career, the star of the black swan He has tried to stay away from scandals. However, sometimes she hasn’t made it (like when came to our country as a surprise and was besieged by the local press about her relationship with Gael García Bernal). Beyond that fact, the actress starred in a memorable role in her homeland when she was invited, along with a group of artists such as Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Sting and Jon Bon Jovi, to a dinner with Barack Obama at the White House. Despite having chosen a very sober design for the occasion, the neckline of the The dress played a trick on her when, without her realizing it, it slipped off her and revealed one of her lolas. Unfortunately, the photos from the White House Correspondents Association gala they went around the world, surely blushing the beautiful actress.

Sandra Bullock has lied about her age since the beginning of her career GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

She did not fall on the red carpet, nor did she commit any furcio in her networks, nor was she embarrassed with her looks. The Sandra Bullock thing was more personal, a secret that she kept hidden over the years and that a famous magazine unexpectedly brought to light.. The lie of the actress began when she at the casting of Love Potion No. 9 told the producers that I was 29 instead of 32. Bullock lied about his age for so many years that when the magazine Vanity Fair published her true date of birth she herself was transfixed. “After a while, you already lose count of how old you are because you’ve lied for so long it’s all confused ”, she said, blushing, implying that she ended up believing her own lie.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, protagonists of an error in the delivery of the Oscars that will go down in history Archive

If it’s about paper, that of Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the 2017 Oscars gala takes all the awards . The duo of actors made a mistake when announcing the expected winner for best film and ended up announcing an incorrect film -and winner-. What happened? The veteran actor was in charge of announcing the winner of the category, however, when he opened the envelope he hesitated and passed the post to his partner, who immediately announced: “La La Land”. While the musical team was thanking the award, the truth was discovered. “The Oscar is not for us, it is for Moonlight”, said the producer before a surprised audience. “You have won. I’m serious” , he repeated before an astonished Barry Jenkins (director of the winning film). Now, how did such a mistake occur? Those in charge of delivering the award received the wrong envelope: the one for best actress. The card said: “Emma Stone and la la land” and Dunaway spoke the title of the film. “I want to tell what happened. I opened the envelope and it said: ‘Emma Stone – La La Land‘. That’s why I’ve taken such a long look at Faye and you guys (referring to the audience). I was not trying to be funny, ”explained Beatty, justifying his bewilderment.

Renée Zellweger was in the bathroom when she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film Chasing Betty. Agencies

It was the year 2001, the Golden Globe ceremony and Renée Zellweger was nowhere to be found . On stage, his friend Hugh Grant was ready to give him the statuette for his work in chasing betty. “Where is she?”, “Is she under the table?” “Ladies and gentlemen: Renée is drunk”, were some of the funny phrases that the actor launched before a bewildered audience. It is that the actress of The diaryof Bridget Jones was not in the stalls when the Brit announced his name. Where was he? In the bathroom! Hearing that they were looking for her over the loudspeaker, the winner for Best Actress appeared on stage very smiling and assured that she had gone to touch up her make-up. “I still have lipstick between my teeth,” she confessed before raising the trophy.

Coinciding with the same dress at a gala is the terror of every woman. For this reason, in the world of fashion and entertainment, designers have always been careful about their models, who wears them and, in the event that they are repeated, they ensure that they are notor in the same event. However, this was not what happened during the delivery of the Video Music Awardsfrom mtv in 2009. The singers Shakira and Pink were surprised to see themselves dressed exactly alike. Both wore a strapless leather dress with chain applications, which belonged to the firm Balmain. “There is no way! Get me out of here. It is not impossible. Oh my God!” exclaimed the Colombian when a reporter pointed out the coincidence. “Well now everyone knows that my dress is not unique as my stylist, Tommy, told me. But I am unique and Pink is too., he joked, sending the creative to the front. Despite the embarrassing situation, the artists posed together before the cameras.

Susana Giménez has shown on several occasions that she does not get along very well with technology

Although she is not a Hollywood star, Susana Giménez deserves to be part of this ranking about the most remembered papers in history. It is that the diva of the telephones usually has a master’s degree in blunders. In fact, it was she who inaugurated the classic section of “las perlitas” in her Telefe program. In recent times, the driver has shown that She is not very savvy with technology and, in true Charlie Sheen style, has shared images or private information by mistake. A close-up image of her face without makeup, her coronavirus vaccination certificate, which includes the dates she was inoculated and her ID number, added to a mysterious and meaningless video of her feet inside a car have left the artist in evidence. However, the most serious thing was when the blonde harshly criticized two of her colleagues and instead of sending the message to her friends privately, she made it public. Her first victim was Marcelo Tinelli when in 2018 she accidentally started a live on Instagram and was heard saying: “Marcelo Tinelli is not loved. He came second with Mirtha, with 15 points. And I was 41!” , alluding to the percentage with which he won the platinum Martín Fierro; award given by the public. It seems that Giménez did not learn from his distraction and last year he made a similar mistake again when he let out a tweet in which he pointed directly at Jorge Rial. I saw her, I saw her crashed the FERRARI. EVERYTHING COMES. Huge kiss, dear Marce, ”he wrote in response to a message that spoke about the resignation of the former driver of intruders to TV Nostra. Of course, realizing such a piece of paper, the driver erased everything.