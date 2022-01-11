Earthquake for smartphones, a gaming giant could acquire a well-known brand

Acquisitions are certainly not unusual within the tech world. However, the one that has been rumored in the last few hours is in some ways unexpected and could bring a breath of fresh air to the world of smartphones.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina and Sohu, the Chinese giant Tencent, one of the largest companies in the world for what concerns the gaming sector (just refer to video games like PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, but the company’s investments go far beyond), would have “set its eyes” on a popular brand linked to the world of mobile devices.

We refer to Black Shark, which has had Xiaomi behind it for a long time. Over the years, the brand has created gaming smartphones capable of getting noticed within the sector: if you want to deepen the question, you might be interested in taking a look at our review of Black Shark 4 (released in May 2021). On the other hand, the focus of both realities is related to video games, so an acquisition could be in line with Tencent’s development plans.

Clearly for the moment they are just rumors, but you understand that it would be an interesting shot, able to reshuffle the cards and generate a potential “earthquake” in the sector: Tencent would have hardware and software in hand at the same time, namely mobile devices and video games. Certainly a difficult situation to replicate in the relatively “young” world of gaming smartphones.

By the way, as the most observant of you will surely remember in the past Black Shark and Tencent teamed up for the release of Black Shark 3 (you can see the “Tencent Games” logo on the body in the image at the bottom of the news), so the two brands “know each other”. Will the rumors that have emerged online turn out to be true? For now we do not know: we will see.