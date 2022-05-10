Earthquake in Mexico: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | NMR | TDEX | ANSWERS

In Mexico Several telluric movements have been recorded, that is because it is located in one of the seismic zones that have the greatest activity in the world, it is known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”. The tremors in many cases are not usually perceived by the population, unlike others since their intensity is stronger.

The entity that is in charge of keeping a constant record of all the telluric movements that take place every day in the country is the National Seismological Service. Likewise, it shares a report that is visible to the public and can access to see the seismic activity in all states, the exact time and the magnitude of the earthquakes.

It is worth mentioning that there are tectonic faults that cause earthquakes to be felt more strongly throughout the country, but there are some states where the main epicenters are recorded, such as: Colima, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas. Here we tell you the report of the latest tremors in Mexico.

LAST EARTHQUAKES IN MEXICO TODAY MAY 10, 2022

WHY IS MEXICO A SEISMIC REGION?

Mexico is a seismic country due to the interaction between the North American, Cocos, Pacific, Rivera and Caribbean plates. This produces the separation of the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate, but there is friction with the Caribbean Plate. In addition, it collides with those of Rivera and Cocos causing the movements. Likewise, there are also local faults in the less dangerous states that vary by intensity.

WHEN IS THE SEISMIC ALERT ACTIVATED?

The Mexican Seismic Alert System issues 2 types of alert. The first is preventive and is lowered in the estimates produced by the earthquake. In case of moderate effects, the preventive alert is issued and if they are strong, the public one. The latter is when loudspeakers are placed to notify citizens and is only used when the magnitude of the tremor is close to 6 degrees.

WHAT ARE THE SEISMIC ZONES IN MEXICO?

To understand this part, we must clarify that Mexico is divided into three regions These are the Seismic, Penisismic and Aseismic. The first of these covers the states of Mexico, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, southern Veracruz, Chiapas, Jalisco, Puebla and Mexico City, they are part of the seismic zones located in the south and southwest of the Republic.

WHAT ARE THE PENI-SEISMIC AND A-SEISMIC ZONES IN MEXICO?

Meanwhile, the penisismic zones are comprised of the Sierra Madre Occidental, the plains of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and the transverse region that goes from the south of Durango to the center of Veracruz. It should also be noted that the aseismic zones of the country are located in the northern and northeastern part of Mexico and in almost the entire Baja California peninsula and in the Yucatan peninsula.