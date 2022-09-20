Earthquake in Mexico: In which states was the 7.7-degree tremor felt?

This Monday, September 19, it was reported an earthquake of 7.7 degrees of magnitude with epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacán. The telluric movement was perceived in 12 states of the Mexican Republic. Mexico City, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Colima and Puebla were the main places where it was perceived. Most of the states reported a white balance. Even in the coastal areas of the Pacific, a variation in the waves was warned.

States in which the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was felt

Mexico City

Warrior

oaxaca

Jalisco

Michoacan

Puebla

Gentleman

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Colima

Veracruz

Aguascalientes

Governors of the different states reported after carrying out the review and security protocols, most of them with white balance and without serious injuries.

There was no landslide in the state. I call on government institutions to be sensitive and responsible, avoid confusion and maintain proper communication. There is no damage to report. Let’s stay calm. – Miguel Barbosa (@MBarbosaMX) September 19, 2022

We are at a press conference reporting the details of the earthquake. Fortunately there was no major damage, WHITE BALANCE after the earthquake. https://t.co/l8A74R9j3N — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) September 19, 2022

After the evaluation and monitoring tours in Jalisco, due to the earthquake that occurred this afternoon, the information is cut off as follows, the most important thing is that so far, fortunately, no people with serious injuries have been reported in Jalisco. – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) September 19, 2022

We continue to evaluate the reports of the #earthquake from the C5i. They inform me that at the moment there have been seven aftershocks without consequences in the state. – Julio Menchaca (@juliomenchaca_) September 19, 2022

I talked to the president @lopezobrador_ by phone and informed him of the damage caused by the earthquake recorded today. Unfortunately we have confirmed the death of a person in Manzanillo and extensive material damage. We will keep reporting. – Indira Vizcaino (@indira_vizcaino) September 19, 2022

AMLO reports a deceased person in Manzanillo, Colima

Through his social networks, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that there was a deceased person by the fall of a barde inside a shopping center. The head of the executive power of our country released this information after speaking with Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy. The rest of the federal entities activated their respective security protocols and reported a white balance, although there was some material damage.

Alert of high waves in areas near the Pacific

In addition, in the coastal areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, the population was warned of high waves for the next few hours, this as a consequence of the magnitude of the earthquake. The population was recommended to stay away from beaches and coasts, as well as to follow the instructions of civil protection personnel.

We made tours throughout the state after the 7.4 earthquake with an epicenter 74 km from Coalcomán. We are carrying out the damage assessment. We reiterate the emergency number 9-1-1 in order to attend to any event. – Michoacán Civil Protection (@pcmichoacan) September 19, 2022

This is how the earthquake was experienced in different states of the Mexican Republic

