Earthquake in Mexico: In which states was the 7.7-degree tremor felt?
This Monday, September 19, it was reported an earthquake of 7.7 degrees of magnitude with epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacán. The telluric movement was perceived in 12 states of the Mexican Republic. Mexico City, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Colima and Puebla were the main places where it was perceived. Most of the states reported a white balance. Even in the coastal areas of the Pacific, a variation in the waves was warned.
States in which the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was felt
Governors of the different states reported after carrying out the review and security protocols, most of them with white balance and without serious injuries.
AMLO reports a deceased person in Manzanillo, Colima
Through his social networks, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that there was a deceased person by the fall of a barde inside a shopping center. The head of the executive power of our country released this information after speaking with Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy. The rest of the federal entities activated their respective security protocols and reported a white balance, although there was some material damage.
Alert of high waves in areas near the Pacific
In addition, in the coastal areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, the population was warned of high waves for the next few hours, this as a consequence of the magnitude of the earthquake. The population was recommended to stay away from beaches and coasts, as well as to follow the instructions of civil protection personnel.
This is how the earthquake was experienced in different states of the Mexican Republic
Through their social networks, different users showed photos and videos of the moment the movement began to be felt.