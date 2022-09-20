Earthquake in Mexico: the three tragedies that marked Mexico on September 19 | news today

A woman receives medical attention after an earthquake in Mexico City on September 19, 2022. . Photo: AFP – PEDRO PARDO

It is not the first time that a September 19 tremors in Mexico: the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017 left thousands dead in the country. This Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook central Mexico and left at least one dead, according to data from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “It felt terrible. We got off as soon as we felt it, when the alarm sounded, ”Karina Suárez, 37, told AFP outside the building where she lives in Colonia Roma.

You may be interested in: Funeral of Elizabeth II: this was the last goodbye to the queen at Windsor Castle

The National Seismological Service, which originally placed the magnitude at 6.8, detailed on Twitter that the epicenter was located 59 km south of Coalcomán (state of Michoacán), on the Pacific coast. Civil Protection ruled out the risk of a tsunami.

The seismic alert, followed by the tremor, sounded less than an hour after millions of people participated in a national drill, which takes place every September 19. Just hours before, President López Obrador led a ceremony to remember the victims of the 1985 and 2017 tremors.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that so far no damage has been reported in the city, where “five condors from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City continue to fly over.” Other entities in the south and Pacific of Mexico, such as Colima and Jalisco, also reported that the earthquake was perceptible.

September 19, 1985

It was 7:17 am when an 8.1 magnitude tremor shook the streets of Mexico City. The epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, near the mouth of the Balsas River, on the coast of the state of Michoacán. There were four minutes of panic in which hundreds of people were buried under the rubble. “It took only a few seconds for the destruction to be immediate,” reads the Informador.MX newspaper.

A page from the Mexican government reads that the number of deaths, injuries and material damage was never known with precision. “As for the deceased, there are only estimates: 3,192 was the official figure, while 20,000 was the data resulting from the calculations of some organizations,” they reported.

You may be interested in: Strong 7.4 earthquake shakes central Mexico

A few hours after the speech by then-president Miguel de la Madrid, who took about 36 hours to speak out after the catastrophe, the aftershock of the earthquake shook the Federal District again, this time with an intensity of 7.5 on the Richter scale. The aftershock ended up collapsing the shaky buildings.

“I am sad to say that I am in the presence of one of the greatest disasters that I have seen in the history of Mexico City since I was born in it,” Jacobo Zabludovsky said at the time on the radio station XEW, according to data from the Informador.MX newspaper.

September 19, 2017

32 years later, on September 19, 2017, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1, with an epicenter northwest of Chiautla de Tapia in the state of Puebla, hit Mexico, killing 369 people in the center of the country. The greatest damage was again suffered by Mexico City. The earthquake also affected the state of Oaxaca and was perceived in central and southeastern Mexico, as well as in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize.

This earthquake occurred after another was recorded on September 7 of that same year, with a magnitude of 8.1. Some 250,000 people were affected, and 180,000 houses were damaged by the two earthquakes.

With information from AFP*

👀🌎📄 Have you already heard about the latest news in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.