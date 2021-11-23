Many stock market operators will remember yesterday’s session for a long time. The day of November 22 risks becoming important even for many laymen. Monday’s session could become historic if a transfer of ownership of one of the most important Italian companies actually takes place.

News yesterday triggered the earthquake in Piazza Affari and perhaps for the Italian economy for a stock shot by 30%. The private equity firm KKR has launched a proposed acquisition of Telecom Italia. Telecom is a strategic company for Italy in the telecommunications sector. The Ministry of Economy and Finance holds 9.8% of the company’s share capital through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. But above all, the executive holds the golden power, or the possibility of opposing the acquisition of the company. This is why the one launched by KKR is not a hostile takeover bid but a friendly purchase proposal.

Earthquake in Piazza Affari and perhaps for the Italian economy for a stock shot by 30%

The purchase proposal triggered an earthquake on the stock market. At the opening of trading, the stock shot up by 30%, approaching the price per share proposed by KKR. The private equity firm offered € 0.505 per share and yesterday the Telecom stock closed at € 0.451. So in theory the stock would have an appreciation margin of another 10%. There are many unknowns and it is not certain that the final price of the offer will remain 0.505 euros.

The French company Vivendi holds 23.8% of Telecom’s share package. Vivendi hinted that he believes the offer is incongruous or the price per share is too low. Therefore the transalpine company could deliver its share package only at a value higher than 0.505 euros. Obviously on the condition that the Italian government gives the go-ahead for the operation.

KKR’s proposal is indicative and non-binding, so it means that there is room for an increase in the offer. On the other hand, the stock in November 2019 had reached a maximum of almost € 0.6 and in November 6 years ago a share was worth € 1.3.

The perspectives of Piazza Affari for today

The Milan stock exchange yesterday closed up by only 0.17% despite the jump of Telecom. However, the positive close is a significant result for two reasons. First of all because the French and German stock exchanges closed lower. Furthermore, Piazza Affari had closed in negative in the four previous sessions. Yesterday could be the beginning of the recovery towards the 28,000 points threshold.

Today, if the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) manages to overcome 27,500 points, it will be able to go up to the area of ​​27,600 / 27,700 points. On the downside, if prices fell below 27,200 points they would drop to 27,000 points.

